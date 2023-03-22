 

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Movie

The former 'True Blood' actress has joined the cast of the upcoming movie, which will be executive produced by Elliot Page, to play the role of a professional cheer coach.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Evan Rachel Wood has been tapped in "Backspot". The 35-year-old star will take on the role of professional cheer coach Eileen McNamara in the film from D.W. Waterson.

The movie will be fronted by Devery Jacobs and Kudakwashe Rutendo as queer young athletes as mid-level cheerleaders Riley and Amanda - who are pulled from their team to join McNamara's high-performance Thunderhawks squad.

The film has wrapped principal production after weeks of shooting in Toronto and has Elliot Page on board as an executive producer. Matthew Jordan Smith, J.C. Davidson and Katisha Shaw will serve as executive producers alongside Page.

  Editors' Pick

Waterson said, " 'Backspot' has been five years in the making and now that we've completed production, we can say with all confidence that we have created something very special. Having Evan join the cast was a fantasy fulfilled as she was who we wanted for the role of Eileen from inception."

"We feel so privileged to have worked with the calibre of talent Evan exemplifies alongside the rest of our cast and dedicated crew. Every single person involved left it all on the mat and we are eternally grateful."

Jordan Smith - head of development and production at Page Boy Productions - said, "The importance of excellence in queer storytelling has never been more necessary and attracting a dream cast which includes the transcendent genius that is Evan Rachel Wood is a testament to the quality of the 'Backspot' production."

"The depth of Evan's multidimensional talent and her natural raw power are essential to bringing her character Eileen to life. From the script to execution, we are incredibly proud to be producing 'Backspot' as one of the first projects under the Page Boy banner."

