Madonna Shares Photo From Studio With Producer Max Martin as They Work on Her New Music
The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker makes use of her social media plattform to share more details on her new music and says that when she's 'in doubt,' she goes to 'work.'

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has shared more details about her new music to fans. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has made use of social media to confirm that she's teaming up with music producer Max Martin for her new project.

The “Like a Virgin” hitmaker took to her Twitter page on Monday, March 20 to share a photo of herself writing in the studio with lauded music producer Max. “When in Doubt go to Work,” so she captioned the post. “Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers More then being in the Creative Process.”

Madonna's most recent studio album was 2019's “Madame X”, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart dated June 29, 2019. She also released a remix album, “Finally Enough Love”, in 2022.

Madonna is currently gearing up to head out on a global tour this year, and the massive “Celebration Tour”, which will honor her four decades of hits, is set to span from July 15 all the way through December 1.

In other news, Madge recently shut down haters who criticized her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, accusing her of botched plastic surgery. “Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!” the “Vogue” singer wrote on Instagram. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna went on to note that she has “never apologized” for her appearance, and she's “not going to start,” before referencing Beyonce Knowles' Renaissance hit, “Break My Soul”. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she wrote.

