Kourtney Kardashian Cites Guns N' Roses Video as Inspiration for Her Unconventional Wedding Dress

Kourtney dishes on the story behind her short bridal outfit, citing 'November Rain' music video and Monica Bellucci's look from the 1990s as her inspirations.

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian took inspiration from a Guns N' Roses video for her wedding dress. The 43-year-old reality TV star wed Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker in California in May 2022 and followed it up with a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy and Kourtney has now revealed she decided to wear a short gown by Dolce and Gabbana after seeing model Stephanie Seymour walk down the aisle in a similar style in Guns N' Roses' lavish wedding-themed "November Rain" promo.

"One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @dolcegabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress!!" she explained In a post on Instagram. "The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other, 'This has to be our wedding.' She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself, 'I need a short dress!' "

Kourtney added inspiration also came from some of actress Monica Bellucci's fashion campaigns from the 1990s because she wanted to add some Italian influence. She went on, "When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way!"

Kourtney also loved the idea of having an image of one of Travis' tattoos embroidered onto her wedding veil as a personal touch. She went on, "When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt ..."

"This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly and I'm so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen."

