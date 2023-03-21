 

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The supermodel and her NFL player beau are reportedly expecting their first child together and planning on making the official announcement in the coming days.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chanel Iman is seemingly ready to start a new family with her boyfriend Davon Godchaux, nearly a year after they began dating. The model is said to be possibly having a bun in the oven now and as she's reportedly pregnant with the NFL star's child.

Media Take Out claims that sources have confirmed the 32-year-old's pregnancy with her and Davon's first child together. The happy couple is "excited" about expanding their families together, according to Chanel's friends.

And the pair seemingly cannot wait to share the news with the world as the site claims that they plan on making the official announcement this week.

While neither Chanel nor Davon has spoken up on her supposed pregnancy, her recent Instagram posts might be giving a hint at it. In some of her latest pictures, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opted to sport baggy clothes that concealed her possible baby bump.

  Editors' Pick

Chanel and Davon made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022. At the time, the pair posted their photos together on their respective accounts. The lovebirds were snuggling up to each other while posing at the Revolve Festival, which was held on the first weekend of the Coachella Festival, at the late Merv Griffin's estate in La Quinta, California.

In late January, Chanel also sparked pregnancy rumors as she hit the beach in Miami with her beau. During the beach outing, she flaunted what looks like a baby bump in her pink bikini. While the catwalk looked relatively fit and trim throughout her body, her belly appeared to stick out a little more than usual underneath the asymmetrical swimwear.

Chanel was previously married to another professional footballer, Sterling Shepard. The ex-couple, who has two daughters, announced they were getting divorced in January 2022.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Melody Thornton Forced to Be 'Back-Up Dancer' While in The Pussycat Dolls
Related Posts
Is Chanel Iman Pregnant With Beau Davon Godchaux's Child?

Is Chanel Iman Pregnant With Beau Davon Godchaux's Child?

Chanel Iman Dating Another NFL Player Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman Dating Another NFL Player Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram Amid Sterling Shepard Divorce

Chanel Iman's Husband Sterling Shepard Quietly Filing for Divorce After Six Months of Marital Woes

Chanel Iman's Husband Sterling Shepard Quietly Filing for Divorce After Six Months of Marital Woes

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'