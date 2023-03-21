Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Instagram Celebrity

The supermodel and her NFL player beau are reportedly expecting their first child together and planning on making the official announcement in the coming days.

AceShowbiz - Chanel Iman is seemingly ready to start a new family with her boyfriend Davon Godchaux, nearly a year after they began dating. The model is said to be possibly having a bun in the oven now and as she's reportedly pregnant with the NFL star's child.

Media Take Out claims that sources have confirmed the 32-year-old's pregnancy with her and Davon's first child together. The happy couple is "excited" about expanding their families together, according to Chanel's friends.

And the pair seemingly cannot wait to share the news with the world as the site claims that they plan on making the official announcement this week.

While neither Chanel nor Davon has spoken up on her supposed pregnancy, her recent Instagram posts might be giving a hint at it. In some of her latest pictures, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opted to sport baggy clothes that concealed her possible baby bump.

Chanel and Davon made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022. At the time, the pair posted their photos together on their respective accounts. The lovebirds were snuggling up to each other while posing at the Revolve Festival, which was held on the first weekend of the Coachella Festival, at the late Merv Griffin's estate in La Quinta, California.

In late January, Chanel also sparked pregnancy rumors as she hit the beach in Miami with her beau. During the beach outing, she flaunted what looks like a baby bump in her pink bikini. While the catwalk looked relatively fit and trim throughout her body, her belly appeared to stick out a little more than usual underneath the asymmetrical swimwear.

Chanel was previously married to another professional footballer, Sterling Shepard. The ex-couple, who has two daughters, announced they were getting divorced in January 2022.

