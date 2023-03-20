 

Gisele Bundchen Enjoys Vacation With Daughter Amid Rumored Romance With Tom Brady's Billionaire Pal

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com
Recently, it's rumored that the Brazilian supermodel 'has been seeing' her ex-husband's friend Jeffrey Soffer five months after she and the newly-retired NFL star finalized their divorce.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is spending some quality time with her daughter Vivian Lake. The Brazilian supermodel enjoyed horseback riding with her little girl after it was reported that she "has been seeing" her ex-husband Tom Brady's billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer.

On Saturday, March 18, the 42-year-old beauty shared some cute snapshots and fun clips of the mother-and-daughter duo on her Instagram Story. She was seen enjoying horseback riding with her 10-year-old daughter through scenic words and alongside the beach.

In one image, Gisele could also be seen holding hands with Vivian, one of two children she shares with her ex-husband Tom. On top of the adorable post, the former Victoria's Secret model sweetly wrote, "My little partner!"

Gisele put on a casual display in a white camisole and dark denim jeans. Almost matching perfectly, her mini-me Vivian donned an oversized white T-shirt and light denim jeans. They both let their natural blonde tresses cascade down their back as they rode their horses.

The fun outing came after she's linked to Tom's billionaire friend Jeffrey. Sources told Daily Mail last week that the cover model has moved on with Jeffrey, not her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Insiders also claimed that Gisele has been spending time with billionaire hotel magnate Jeffrey, who's also the former husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson.

"Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer," sources told the outlet. The insiders went on adding, "They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week."

However, a different source insisted that Gisele is "not ready to date again" after finalizing her divorce from the newly-retired NFL star. The so-called insider spilled to Us Weekly, "When she was in Brazil, friends tried to introduce her to a few men, but it didn't feel right."

According to the insider, Gisele is currently prioritizing her family after her divorce. "She's been focusing on herself, diet, fitness, her brands and her kids," the informant added. "She wants to spend the summer with the kids in Brazil."

Gisele herself has seemingly debunked rumors that she has a new man in her life. After being spotted out and about again with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim in Costa Rica, she cryptically wrote on Instagram, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

Gisele and Tom decided to go separate ways after 13 years of marriage. Sources previously claimed that Gisele had been having marital issues with the retired NFL star because he was too focused on his career and she was the one "always been the one with the kids."

