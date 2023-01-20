 

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death
Cover Images/BauerGriffin/Media Punch
Celebrity

The 'I Want to Come Over' songstress is mourning the loss of the rock legend, whom she describes as a 'friend' and hails as 'a true treasure' following his passing at age 81.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melissa Etheridge has broken her silence on the death of David Crosby, the father of her two children with her former partner Julie Cypher. Mourning the loss, she's "forever grateful" to the late singer/guitarist for giving her "the gift of family."

On Thursday, January 19, shortly after news of David's passing broke, Melissa posted a tribute to her dear pal on Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of her sitting while watching David play his guitar.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David," the "Piece of My Heart" songstress captioned the pic. She added, "He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

  Editors' Pick

Melissa revealed in January 2000 that David was the sperm donor of her two children with her partner Julie by means of artificial insemination. Julie gave birth to their son Bailey Jean and Beckett. On May 13, 2020, Melissa announced that their son Beckett died of causes related to opioid addiction at the age of 21.

David died on January 18 at the age of 81 after a long illness. His family said in a statement, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django."

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," the statement continued. "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has also paid tribute to David. He wrote on social media, "I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love and Mercy to David's family and friends. Love, Brian (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius

'Gossip Girl' Revival Axed on HBO Max After 2 Seasons

Related Posts
Melissa Etheridge Haunted by Guilt for Giving Up on Trying to Save Son Before His Death

Melissa Etheridge Haunted by Guilt for Giving Up on Trying to Save Son Before His Death

Melissa Etheridge's Son Alleged to Become Increasingly Erratic in Months Leading to Tragic Death

Melissa Etheridge's Son Alleged to Become Increasingly Erratic in Months Leading to Tragic Death

Melissa Etheridge Opens Up About Late Son's Struggle With Opioid Addiction, David Crosby Speaks Out

Melissa Etheridge Opens Up About Late Son's Struggle With Opioid Addiction, David Crosby Speaks Out

Melissa Etheridge's Friends and Fans Send Condolences After Death of 21-Year-Old Son

Melissa Etheridge's Friends and Fans Send Condolences After Death of 21-Year-Old Son

Latest News
Cardi B Reveals She's Suicidal After Being Massively Harassed: 'I Wish I Was Dead'
  • Jan 20, 2023

Cardi B Reveals She's Suicidal After Being Massively Harassed: 'I Wish I Was Dead'

Chrisean Rock Claims Nobody Has Her 'Back' After Blueface Kicked Her Out of Interview Over Outburst
  • Jan 20, 2023

Chrisean Rock Claims Nobody Has Her 'Back' After Blueface Kicked Her Out of Interview Over Outburst

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split
  • Jan 20, 2023

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death
  • Jan 20, 2023

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death

'Gossip Girl' Revival Axed on HBO Max After 2 Seasons
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Gossip Girl' Revival Axed on HBO Max After 2 Seasons

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius
  • Jan 20, 2023

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius

Most Read
Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops
Celebrity

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle