Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melissa Etheridge has broken her silence on the death of David Crosby, the father of her two children with her former partner Julie Cypher. Mourning the loss, she's "forever grateful" to the late singer/guitarist for giving her "the gift of family."

On Thursday, January 19, shortly after news of David's passing broke, Melissa posted a tribute to her dear pal on Instagram. She shared a throwback photo of her sitting while watching David play his guitar.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David," the "Piece of My Heart" songstress captioned the pic. She added, "He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

Melissa revealed in January 2000 that David was the sperm donor of her two children with her partner Julie by means of artificial insemination. Julie gave birth to their son Bailey Jean and Beckett. On May 13, 2020, Melissa announced that their son Beckett died of causes related to opioid addiction at the age of 21.

David died on January 18 at the age of 81 after a long illness. His family said in a statement, "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django."

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," the statement continued. "Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has also paid tribute to David. He wrote on social media, "I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love and Mercy to David's family and friends. Love, Brian (sic)"

