 

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius

50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Prior to this, the 'Power' co-creator showed some support to the 'Low' rapper after the latter scored major victory in a lawsuit against the giant energy drink company.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is indeed an inspiration to many, including Flo Rida. The "In Da Club" hitmaker has been hailed "true inspiration" by the "Low" rapper after the latter wins $82 million in lawsuit against Celcius.

On Wednesday, January 18, Fif turned to his Instagram page to show some support to Flo. Along with a headline that read, "Flo Rida wins $82 Million in Lawsuit against Celcius Energy Drinks," he wrote, "@official_flo is a good dude Celsius was wrong and they are going to have to pay now."

Not stopping there, Fiddy went on to confess that he "was only drinking" Celsius "because Flo was involved." The 46-year-old hip-hop star then concluded his post as writing, "Money by monday! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

In response, Flo wrote in the comments section, "Love you my brother." The Florida-born rapper, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, added, "always appreciated and a true inspiration to this situation in way you've accomplished in your ventures."

  Editors' Pick

Flo Rida via IG Comment

Flo Rida thanked 50 Cent for his support after winning $82 million in lawsuit against energy drink Celcius.

Flo Rida filed suit against Celsius for allegedly cutting him out of profits. In an interview to discuss the situation on CNBC's Squawk Box earlier this month, the "Right Round" rapper explained that he felt he popularized the product he got behind in 2014 but hadn't seen the commission he was owed for it.

"It was a time during the pandemic where I got to sit down and really check out all my business endeavors, and this one in particular, I check it out and they were telling me that one of the products I was endorsing wasn't selling and I got a chance to look at it and it was doing more than well," Flo said in the interview. "This product has done over tens and tens of millions of dollars since I joined the company."

Flo also filed suit over company stock, claiming he was promised and never received any stock for promoting the Celsius drinks for years. Then on January 18, a jury ultimately sided with the rapper despite Celsius claiming and arguing it had adequately paid him for his contributions.

Following the victory, Flo said in a statement, "From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less. I was instrumental in the Celsius that you know and love today. When this journey began no one knew Celsius. I took Celsius all over the world through my videos, concerts, appearances, and social media." He added, "I have gained a new respect for the judicial system. God bless America."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Brags About Privilege of Having Access to 'Clean' Private Bathrooms in Bizarre Post

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death
Related Posts
50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Following Reports He's Dropped by Lawyers

50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Following Reports He's Dropped by Lawyers

50 Cent Dubs Gabrielle Union a 'H*e' for Saying She's 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris

50 Cent Dubs Gabrielle Union a 'H*e' for Saying She's 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris

50 Cent Reasons Why He Finds Depression to be Luxurious

50 Cent Reasons Why He Finds Depression to be Luxurious

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez

Latest News
Todd Chrisley Denies Wife Julie Is Dying Due to Cancer Despite Serving at Federal Medical Center
  • Jan 20, 2023

Todd Chrisley Denies Wife Julie Is Dying Due to Cancer Despite Serving at Federal Medical Center

Cardi B Reveals She's Suicidal After Being Massively Harassed: 'I Wish I Was Dead'
  • Jan 20, 2023

Cardi B Reveals She's Suicidal After Being Massively Harassed: 'I Wish I Was Dead'

Chrisean Rock Claims Nobody Has Her 'Back' After Blueface Kicked Her Out of Interview Over Outburst
  • Jan 20, 2023

Chrisean Rock Claims Nobody Has Her 'Back' After Blueface Kicked Her Out of Interview Over Outburst

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split
  • Jan 20, 2023

Brittany Snow Files Divorce Papers 4 Months After Tyler Stanaland Split

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death
  • Jan 20, 2023

Melissa Etheridge 'Forever Grateful' to David Crosby, a Father of Her Kids, After His Death

'Gossip Girl' Revival Axed on HBO Max After 2 Seasons
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Gossip Girl' Revival Axed on HBO Max After 2 Seasons

Most Read
Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops
Celebrity

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes Looks Beaming After He and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Were Seen Together Amid Dating Rumors

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Admits She's Not Ready for Physical Changes, Laments Mental Health Struggle