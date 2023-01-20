50 Cent Hailed 'True Inspiration' by Flo Rida After the Latter Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Celcius

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Prior to this, the 'Power' co-creator showed some support to the 'Low' rapper after the latter scored major victory in a lawsuit against the giant energy drink company.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent is indeed an inspiration to many, including Flo Rida. The "In Da Club" hitmaker has been hailed "true inspiration" by the "Low" rapper after the latter wins $82 million in lawsuit against Celcius.

On Wednesday, January 18, Fif turned to his Instagram page to show some support to Flo. Along with a headline that read, "Flo Rida wins $82 Million in Lawsuit against Celcius Energy Drinks," he wrote, "@official_flo is a good dude Celsius was wrong and they are going to have to pay now."

Not stopping there, Fiddy went on to confess that he "was only drinking" Celsius "because Flo was involved." The 46-year-old hip-hop star then concluded his post as writing, "Money by monday! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

In response, Flo wrote in the comments section, "Love you my brother." The Florida-born rapper, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, added, "always appreciated and a true inspiration to this situation in way you've accomplished in your ventures."

Flo Rida thanked 50 Cent for his support after winning $82 million in lawsuit against energy drink Celcius.

Flo Rida filed suit against Celsius for allegedly cutting him out of profits. In an interview to discuss the situation on CNBC's Squawk Box earlier this month, the "Right Round" rapper explained that he felt he popularized the product he got behind in 2014 but hadn't seen the commission he was owed for it.

"It was a time during the pandemic where I got to sit down and really check out all my business endeavors, and this one in particular, I check it out and they were telling me that one of the products I was endorsing wasn't selling and I got a chance to look at it and it was doing more than well," Flo said in the interview. "This product has done over tens and tens of millions of dollars since I joined the company."

Flo also filed suit over company stock, claiming he was promised and never received any stock for promoting the Celsius drinks for years. Then on January 18, a jury ultimately sided with the rapper despite Celsius claiming and arguing it had adequately paid him for his contributions.

Following the victory, Flo said in a statement, "From the start, I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less. I was instrumental in the Celsius that you know and love today. When this journey began no one knew Celsius. I took Celsius all over the world through my videos, concerts, appearances, and social media." He added, "I have gained a new respect for the judicial system. God bless America."

You can share this post!