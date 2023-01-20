Report: T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With 24-Year-Old ABC Intern Before Amy Robach Romance

ABC/Phil McCarten Celebrity

The 'Good Morning America' anchor reportedly had a sexual relationship with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015 when he was still married to his now-estranged wife Marilee Fiebig.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes allegedly had an affair with an ABC intern years before he had a thing with Amy Robach. If a new report is to be believed, the "Good Morning America" anchor used to have a sexual relationship with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway.

According to DailyMail.com, the affair took place in 2015. At that time, T.J. was still married to his wife Marilee Fiebig and Jasmin was 24 years old. A source who reportedly knew Jasmin told the outlet, "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless."

"It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her," the source continued. "She was looking for a mentor, and she reached out to several people. T.J. was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."

The unnamed insider went on to note that T.J. and Jasmine often worked the same shifts. "Holmes was someone who would grab drinks and he and Jasmin started doing that. You must remember he was a correspondent at the time and he's taking time to speak to her about work or whatever," said the informant.

"I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office," the source further elaborated. "And he was about to go on air in a couple of hours."

According to the unnamed source, Jasmin told them that T.J. called her into his office where he was drinking liquor. "'There's like an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did," the source said. "They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling. I mean that's pretty risky behavior on his part."

You can share this post!