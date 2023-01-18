 

Drake Living His Best Life in 'Jumbotron S**t Poppin' Music Video

Music

The visuals, which is directed by Tristan C-M, also includes footage of the Grammy winner hanging out with his famous pals, including Lil Baby and French Montana.

AceShowbiz - Drake has treated fans to a music video for "Jumbotron S**t Poppin". In the visuals, which is directed by Tristan C-M, the Canadian emcee can be seen living his best life with the wealth he has.

The clip shows Drake rapping in front of luxurious cars while wearing expensive items. There is also footage of the Grammy winner hanging out with his famous pals, including Lil Baby and French Montana. There is also a scene where Drake attends Lenny Kravitz's concert.

"Jumbotron S**t Poppin" appears on Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album, "Her Loss". Dropped on November 4, 2022, the project debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart after earning 404,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending November 10.

"Her Loss" is Drake's second No. 1 album of 2022 following "Honestly, Nevermind" which bowed atop the list dated July 2. The "God's Plan" hitmaker joins Stray Kids as another act to score a pair of No. 1 albums in 2022.

In December, Drake confirmed that he's gearing up to head on tour next year. "Tour. Ah, man. I can't wait. You know, it's so unfortunate, the other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and of the shows got pushed back," he shared during a livestream from gambling company Stake, seemingly referring to his upcoming pair of shows at Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

"But yeah, man, I'm just looking forward to going… it's like one thing to make the music but see it is the most gratifying feeling," the OVO co-founder went on sharing. The planned tour allegedly may feature his "Her Loss" collaborator 21 Savage.

