 

Aaron Carter's Mom and Fiancee Rule Out Drowning as the Cause of His Death

According to Jane Carter and Melanie Martin, drowning is not the cause of Aaron's passing because 'there was no water found' in his lungs although he was found in bathtub at the time of his death.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Carter didn't pass away from drowning. The pop star was discovered lifeless in the bathtub at the age of 34 last November and, while no official cause of death has been announced as yet, his mother Jane Carter and fiancee Melanie Martin have been able to rule out the possibility that he drowned.

"The L.A. County Coroner's Office told them there was no water found in Aaron's lungs, which rules out drowning as a potential cause of death," the pair told TMZ.

The outlet went on to report that the "coroner is still waiting on toxicology results to determine what was in Aaron's system when he died" and that the family of the "I Want Candy" singer "wants law enforcement to investigate an alleged drug deal the night of Aaron's death."

At the time of his death, reports claimed that police found multiple cans of compressed air and bottles of prescription pills at the scene. Aaron has been cremated and his death certificate revealed his ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant - who shot to fame as a child and famously dated both "Lizzie McGuire" star Hilary Duff and "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan during his teenage years - was set to tie the knot with model Melanie, 30, at the time of his death and it was recently revealed that their 14-month-old son Prince will inherit his $500,000 estate.

Melanie said at the time, "I don't want any problems or stress over Aaron's estate. I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron's legacy to live on... whoever wants to be in Prince's life can be in Prince's life."

