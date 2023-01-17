 

Cardi B Details How Offset First Reacted to Takeoff's Tragic Death

When speaking to Jason Lee on his new podcast show, the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee opens up about the harrowing moment when she and her husband found out about the late Migos rapper's tragic death.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has gotten candid about the moment she and Offset learned the tragic news that his cousin Takeoff died. In a new interview with Jason Lee, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress detailed how her husband first reacted to the fallen Migos member's untimely passing.

In the Monday, January 16 episode of "The Jason Lee Podcast", Bardi broke down how she and Offset found out Takeoff had been killed last November. "We was in bad," the New York-born femcee began recalling.

"We was supposed to go to La La's party in New York and my daughter threw up all over my costume...We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing," Cardi shared. "Offset picked up the phone and he's just like 'No!' He screaming and screaming. And I'm like, 'What's going on?' He's like, 'Takeoff is dead.' "

Cardi continued, "I smacked him, I was like, 'Don't say that.' He's just like screaming." The mom of two went on adding, "Throwing things. Throwing up. Running all over. I was just so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible."

Cardi, Offset and the hip-hop community were all shocked by Takeoff's death on November 1 last year. The 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston when an argument turned into gunfire following a private party outside the venue.

Offset's first public reaction was to change his profile picture to Takeoff in tribute. Two weeks after the shooting, the 31-year-old emcee broke his silence on social media with a heartfelt statement.

Shortly after, Cardi admitted that it's hard to make Offset happy again. "We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," the femcee claimed in a since-deleted Twitter voice note. "No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy. Trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

Then in December, Offset confessed that he's faking his smile this whole time following his cousin's tragic death. "S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up," he tweeted alongside a photo of the late rapper flashing a peace sign onstage.

