 

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon
Celebrity

The 'Transformers' filmmaker has been taken to court over the death of a bird related to an incident in 2018 when he was working on movie '6 Underground'.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael Bay has been slapped with charge over the death of a pigeon. The 57-year-old director has been charged with the murder of a bird in connection to an alleged incident in 2018 when he was filming Netflix movie "6 Underground" in Rome, Italy, where it is illegal to harm or kill wild birds.

Sources connected to the production, however, insisted all the homing pigeons used in the movie landed safely during filming. "Everyone knows Michael is an animal activist. This would never happen on his set. There are dozens of witnesses who said that this didn't happen," an insider told TMZ.

Italian prosecutors alleged the pigeon was killed by a camera dolly and that someone from the set saw the incident happen, taking photos before reporting it to law enforcement.

  Editors' Pick

Michael isn't accused of personally killing the bird but is being held responsible for the incident because of his position of director. He is said to have tried to get the case thrown out several times and also declined the option to settle the allegations by paying a small fine, insisting he simply wouldn't plead guilty to harming an animal.

Ryan Reynolds starred in "6 Underground" and he previously admitted he feared he was "gonna die" during a car chase scene they shot in Italy for the vigilante blockbuster.

He said, "There's a car chase in this movie that's unlike anything else, a ride round Florence that's totally wild, speeding in a Day-Glo green Alfa Romeo at 150mph down narrow walkways that should never be used for anything but walking. I thought I was gonna die. Weirdly enough, it was Michael Bay's life that flashed before my eyes. That was strange."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face
Latest News
Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face
  • Jan 14, 2023

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon
  • Jan 13, 2023

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara
  • Jan 13, 2023

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Most Read
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child
Celebrity

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour