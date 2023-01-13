 

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'
Paramount Pictures
Movie

According to James Cameron, the 'Romeo and Juliet' actor almost passed on the role of Jack Dawson in the Kate Winslet-starring movie because he thought the screenplay was 'boring.'

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Cameron had to force Leonardo DiCaprio to get him to star in "Titanic". The 68-year-old director directed the 1997 blockbuster that featured DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles but revealed that he had to convince the former to appear in the film - which proved a monumental success - as he thought that the screenplay was "boring."

"He didn't want to do a leading man. I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn't want to do it. He thought it was boring. (He) accepted the part only when I convinced him that it was actually a different challenge," James told People magazine.

"Titanic" remains one of the highest-grossing movies ever made and Cameron recently claimed that he "can't imagine" the flick without its two leading lights.

  Editors' Pick

The "Avatar" helmer said, "I think about casting Leonardo and Kate in 'Titanic'. Leo, the studio didn't want him; I had to fight for him. Kate really liked him. And then Leonardo decided he didn't want to make the movie. So then I had to talk him into it."

James continued, "You think at any one of those places, if that had really kind of frayed apart, it would have been somebody else and it wouldn't have been that film. And I can't imagine that film without him and without her."

Cameron recently revealed that DiCaprio almost lost the role in the audition process due to a poor attitude in a screen test with Winslet. The filmmaker said, "I shook his hand and said, 'Thanks for coming by.' And he said, 'Wait, wait, wait. If I don't read, I don't get the part? Just like that?' "

"And I said, 'Oh yeah. Come on. This is a giant movie that is going to take two years of my life, and you'll be gone doing five other things while I'm doing post-production. So, I'm not going to f*** it up by making the wrong decision in casting. So, you're going to read, or you're not going to get the part.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'
Related Posts
Kate Winslet 'Traumatized' by 'Titanic'

Kate Winslet 'Traumatized' by 'Titanic'

Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost 'Titanic' Role Due to Diva Behavior, According to James Cameron

Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Lost 'Titanic' Role Due to Diva Behavior, According to James Cameron

'Titanic' Voted as Film With the Best Cinematic Experience

'Titanic' Voted as Film With the Best Cinematic Experience

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Grill Leonardo DiCaprio on That 'Titanic' Door Controversy

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Grill Leonardo DiCaprio on That 'Titanic' Door Controversy

Latest News
Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release
  • Jan 13, 2023

Cardi B Trends on Twitter After Photo of Her in Studio Emerged Ahead of New Album Release

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring

Most Read
Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala
Movie

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

'Black Panther 3' Already in the Works, According to Letitia Wright

'Black Panther 3' Already in the Works, According to Letitia Wright

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros

Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros

DGA Awards 2023 Nominations: Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh Vie for Top Movie Prize

DGA Awards 2023 Nominations: Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh Vie for Top Movie Prize

'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 SAG Nominees

'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 SAG Nominees

Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next

Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance