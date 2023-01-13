'Law and Order: SVU' Hopes to Boost Ratings With Taylor Swift Cameo

Cover Images/Vince Flores TV

The producers of the NBC crime-drama series are allegedly trying to get the 'Bejeweled' singer to make an appearance on the show in order to up the show's ratings.

Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" producers have something up their sleeves to boost the show's ratings. If a new report is to be believed, they have set their eyes on Taylor Swift who is believed to be able to up the ratings with a cameo.

"This will be blockbuster casting," a source close to the NBC crime-drama series reveals to Radar Online. "Taylor and Mariska have talked about how fun it will be to play off each other," the source adds, referring to the fact that the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker names one of her cats after Mariska Hargitay's beloved character Olivia Benson.

The insider notes that if Taylor agrees to make an appearance on the show, one benefit is that "Taylor would bring aboard her millions of Swifties - fans who follow everything she does - and producers hope they keep tuning in."

The cameo will also be a win-win for Taylor as she's "an absolute 'SVU' junkie." The source continues, "Taylor feels it's just as big of a favor for her to get to go on her favorite show."

Back in 2011, Taylor shared that she's a huge fan of the TV show, so that she named her cat after Mariska's character. "I watch so much TV. So much," the award-winning singer said. "Usually, it's crime stuff, like '[CSI: Crime Scene Investigation]', 'Without a Trace', 'Law & Order: SVU', those are my favorites."

"I have this big huge nightmare about if I were to get accused of something I didn't do, that's like the one nightmare I have over and over again. I think why I watch those crime shows is just sort of like … Sort of a look into my nightmare," she added.

Mariska was also tapped to star in "Bad Blood" music video and become part of Taylor's "Girl Squad." The actress shared in 2015, "I got a text from her one day. And she said, 'Do you want to be in my video?' " She went on recalling, "I didn't know what to expect. But [the girls] were so lovely and inclusive, and I had so much fun with them. I met a lot of them before, but Karlie Kloss just grabbed my hand, and she was like, 'I'm staying with you.' I felt like I was in 7th grade and the cool girl picked me."

You can share this post!