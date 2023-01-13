 

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'

The 57-year-old actor looks very unrecognizable while shooting scenes of the top-secret project, which is based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name.

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. is going all out for his new role. The 57-year-old actor looked very unrecognizable in some pictures taken on the set of his new HBO TV series "The Sympathizer" this week.

In the pictures, the "Iron Man" actor incorporated some Hollywood hair and makeup magic to transform into a balding redhead. He sported receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows while shooting scenes of the top-secret project.

As for the outfit, RDJ wore the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. The two-time Oscar nominee completed his look with vintage-style navy pants and brown shoes.

Back in October, the actor sent shockwaves to fans when he shared a video of him shaving his head with the help of his two youngest kids Exton (10) and Avri (8). "Sorry to interrupt but I need your help. You know how I'm starting this project soon?" the star said in the video, entering a room where his kids were carving pumpkins.

"Yeah, 'The Sympathizer'?" Avri said before Exton added, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something." Robert then responded, "I don't want to have to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" After fully shaving his dad's head, the two kids asked him to help them with a Halloween project for the payment.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready," Robert captioned his cheeky clip.

Based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name, "The Sympathizer" is a historical drama-thriller that follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande), who was a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War. While Robert's multiple roles are yet to be revealed, he serves as an executive producer for the series.

Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le and Alan Trong star on the show. Also joining the cast is Sandra Oh.

