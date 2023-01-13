 

Prince Harry Brags About Targeting King Charles' Car With a Fighter Jet During Practice Attack Drill

Prince Harry Brags About Targeting King Charles' Car With a Fighter Jet During Practice Attack Drill
AP
Celebrity

The 38-year-old royal recalls in his memoir 'Spare' the time he sent a Typhoon fighter after his dad vehicle in Norfolk while the prince was training for combat in a hotel room near King's Lynn.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry targeted his father's car with a fighter jet before "sparing him" in a practice attack drill. The Duke of Sussex said in his "Spare" memoir the craft was sent after then-Prince Charles' vehicle in Norfolk while Harry, 38, was training for combat in a hotel room near King's Lynn.

Mail Online reported on Thursday, January 12, he said about sending a Typhoon fighter after his dad, "RAF Marham had received dozens of complaints. Sandringham was supposed to be a no-fly zone. All complainants were told: Such is war. I loved seeing Pa, loved feeling his pride, and I felt buoyed by his praise, but I had to get back to work. I was mid-control, couldn't tell the Typhoon to please hold on a moment. Yes, yes, darling boy, back to work. He drove off. As he went down the track I told the Typhoon: New target. Gray Audi. Headed southeast from my position down track. Towards a big silver barn oriented east-west. The Typhoon tracked Pa, did a low pass straight over him, almost shattering the windows of his Audi. But ultimately spared him. On my orders. It went on to blow a silver barn to smithereens."

Former soldier Harry, who controversially used his autobiography to boast he killed 25 Taliban insurgents during his second tour in Afghanistan, qualified as a co-pilot gunner in February 2012. Known as Captain Wales in the army, Harry helped provide helicopter support to the International Security Assistance Force and Afghan forces operating in Helmand province. Based out of Camp Bastion, 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, he flew more than 100 missions over 2,500 flying hours.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lee Ryan Convicted of Racially Aggravated Assault of Female Cabin Crew Member

Robert Downey Jr. Turns Heads With Shocking Transformation For HBO's 'Sympathizer'
Related Posts
Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

Prince Harry Got 'C**k Cushion' After Suffering a Frostbitten Penis

Latest News
YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Gory Pic of His Wounds After He's Shot 4 Times in Home Invasion
  • Jan 13, 2023

YouTuber CJ So Cool Shares Gory Pic of His Wounds After He's Shot 4 Times in Home Invasion

Julia Roberts' Mind 'Blown' After Learning She's Not a 'Roberts'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Julia Roberts' Mind 'Blown' After Learning She's Not a 'Roberts'

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

HBO Star and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan 'Devastated' After Being Hit With Sexual Misconduct Claims
  • Jan 13, 2023

HBO Star and YouTuber Andrew Callaghan 'Devastated' After Being Hit With Sexual Misconduct Claims

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Her Birthday
  • Jan 13, 2023

Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Her Birthday

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry's Ghostwriter Reacts to Claims About 'Spare' Inaccurasies

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling