Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have teamed up for a new joint single called "On Wat U On". The track arrived on Wednesday, January 11 along with its music video which shows the pair arguing all the time as a couple.

The clip begins with Moneybagg ordering something in a drive-thru. GloRilla, who is sitting in the passenger seat, later finds condoms in the car and she doesn't waste time confronting her on-screen boyfriend.

"F**k my ho, f**k that b***h/ I don't give a f**k 'bout none of this s**t/ Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone," the emcee raps. His collaborator then interjects, "It is what it is, I'm on what you on/ F**k my n***a, he ain't s**t/ Boy ain't good for nothin' but d**k/ Flodgin' like you with yo' n***as/ P***y boy, you with that b***h (What?)."

Moneybagg and GloRilla teased their collaboration on Monday. Sharing the cover art of the single, they penned, " 'On Wat U On' @glorillapimp 1/12 #PreSaveNow #LinkNbio."

"On Wat U On" arrived more than a month after Moneybagg Yo dropped "Quickie" and its visuals. In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, the Memphis native can be seen sitting down in a strip club.

While he's spoiled by several dancers, the former boyfriend of Ari Fletcher reflects on a series of encounters with many women. At some point, the hip-hop star showers one of the strippers with stacks of cash.

"That lil' p***y got some power, I can't lie, it got me weak, oh/ Fresh up out the shower, she look good enough to eat," he spits in the chorus of the steamy song. "That lil' p***y got some tricks, grip my d**k when it squeeze/ Ooh, them quickies, be the best, got my Amiris to my knees."

