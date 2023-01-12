 

Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla Can't Stop Arguing in Music Video for 'On Wat U On'

The new collaborative track arrived on Wednesday, January 11 along with its music video which shows the Memphis native and his on-screen girlfriend arguing all the time as a couple.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have teamed up for a new joint single called "On Wat U On". The track arrived on Wednesday, January 11 along with its music video which shows the pair arguing all the time as a couple.

The clip begins with Moneybagg ordering something in a drive-thru. GloRilla, who is sitting in the passenger seat, later finds condoms in the car and she doesn't waste time confronting her on-screen boyfriend.

"F**k my ho, f**k that b***h/ I don't give a f**k 'bout none of this s**t/ Leave me 'lone, don't text my phone," the emcee raps. His collaborator then interjects, "It is what it is, I'm on what you on/ F**k my n***a, he ain't s**t/ Boy ain't good for nothin' but d**k/ Flodgin' like you with yo' n***as/ P***y boy, you with that b***h (What?)."

Moneybagg and GloRilla teased their collaboration on Monday. Sharing the cover art of the single, they penned, " 'On Wat U On' @glorillapimp 1/12 #PreSaveNow #LinkNbio."

"On Wat U On" arrived more than a month after Moneybagg Yo dropped "Quickie" and its visuals. In the Diesel Filmz-directed clip, the Memphis native can be seen sitting down in a strip club.

While he's spoiled by several dancers, the former boyfriend of Ari Fletcher reflects on a series of encounters with many women. At some point, the hip-hop star showers one of the strippers with stacks of cash.

"That lil' p***y got some power, I can't lie, it got me weak, oh/ Fresh up out the shower, she look good enough to eat," he spits in the chorus of the steamy song. "That lil' p***y got some tricks, grip my d**k when it squeeze/ Ooh, them quickies, be the best, got my Amiris to my knees."

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Adult Film Star Karmen Karma Declares She Will Pay Moneybagg Yo $100K for Sex

Moneybagg Yo Returns With New Steamy Single 'Quickie'

Moneybagg Yo Continues His Concert Despite Front Row Brawl

Hacker Threatens to Leak Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's Intimate Videos for $10K

