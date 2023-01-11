 

Prince Harry Confesses to 'Fact-Checking' While Watching 'The Crown': 'It's So Important'

Prince Harry Confesses to 'Fact-Checking' While Watching 'The Crown': 'It's So Important'
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex makes the confession while appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to promote his bombshell memoir titled 'Spare'.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has confirmed that he watches "The Crown". The Duke of Sussex has told how he has seen some of the older series and the "more recent stuff" on the controversial Netflix series, a fictional dramatization about Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth that is inspired by real events.

Asked if he has watched the show, Harry said, "Yes, I have watched 'The Crown'. The older stuff and the more recent stuff." Quizzed on whether he did any "fact-checking" while watching "The Crown" in a new interview with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", he added, "Yes, I do actually. Which, by the way, is another reason why it's so important that history has it right."

Harry then pointed to a copy of his new memoir "Spare", which he was appearing on the show to promote.

  Editors' Pick

"The Crown" has come under criticism from several figures, including former British Prime Minister Sir John Major, who branded elements of the series a "barrel-load of nonsense." Dame Judi Dench also called for a "fiction" warning to be put on episodes after branding it an "inaccurate and hurtful account of history," and Netflix have since agreed to put a disclaimer on the home page alerting viewers it is fictional, but not including it at the start of every episode.

But Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Harry's late mother Princess Diana in series five, recently insisted the show is "clearly fictional." She said, "I understand what the show is, and what it's trying to do. I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that's been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with. I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts. I never watched 'The Crown' and thought, this is a documentary, or this is obviously true."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sheryl Lee Ralph Disses Kardashians While Sharing Message for Her 15-Year-Old Self

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes
Related Posts
Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Miriam Margolyes Insists It's 'Quite Wrong' to Make Royal Family Into Soap Opera in 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson Insists Royal Family Becomes 'More Internationally Loved' Due to 'The Crown'

Gillian Anderson Insists Royal Family Becomes 'More Internationally Loved' Due to 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki Reminded of How Menacing Fame Can Be as She Plays Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki Reminded of How Menacing Fame Can Be as She Plays Diana in 'The Crown'

'The Crown' Relives King Charles' Breakdance Moment With Topless Women in Brazil

'The Crown' Relives King Charles' Breakdance Moment With Topless Women in Brazil

Latest News
Prince Harry Confesses to 'Fact-Checking' While Watching 'The Crown': 'It's So Important'
  • Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry Confesses to 'Fact-Checking' While Watching 'The Crown': 'It's So Important'

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes
  • Jan 11, 2023

Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes

Sheryl Lee Ralph Disses Kardashians While Sharing Message for Her 15-Year-Old Self
  • Jan 11, 2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph Disses Kardashians While Sharing Message for Her 15-Year-Old Self

Ben Affleck Praised as 'Quick-Witted' as He Works at Dunkin' Drive-Thru
  • Jan 11, 2023

Ben Affleck Praised as 'Quick-Witted' as He Works at Dunkin' Drive-Thru

Cardi B and Offset to Star in 'Lovey-Dovey' McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial
  • Jan 11, 2023

Cardi B and Offset to Star in 'Lovey-Dovey' McDonald's Super Bowl Commercial

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed
  • Jan 11, 2023

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter