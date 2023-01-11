 

Circa Waves' Frontman Kieran Shudall Battling Viral Pericarditis in Hospital

The 'Different Creatures' band have been forced to put on hold several shows as their lead vocalist has been hospitalized with viral pericarditis after suffering chest pains.

AceShowbiz - Circa Waves have delayed four album release shows after frontman Kieran Shudall was admitted to hospital. The vocalist and guitarist has been diagnosed with viral pericarditis, inflammation around the heart, so the band are to readjust their planned shows in Kingston, Bournemouth, Brighton, and Totnes.

"Hi all, absolutely gutted to have to do this. But if you're attending the album release shows this week please could you read the statement above. Many thanks, Kieran x (sic)," read a post on the band's official Twitter account.

A statement from Kieran read, "Hi, Kieran here. Unfortunately, I was recently admitted to hospital with very unpleasant chest pains and was diagnosed with viral pericarditis which is inflammation around the heart. I'm feeling pretty rough but have been given some strong meds (god bless the NHS)."

"I currently couldn't get through a gig even if I wanted to, and believe me I really f****** want to! So with this, I'm sorry to say we are going to rearrange our four album launch show in Kingston, Bournemouth, Brighton and Totnes."

"We'll rearrange as soon as ASAP and won't keep you waiting too long. I'm going to get myself better and be back in action in a weeks time. So sorry to let you down. I will see you all soon. Kieran. P.S. The nurses and doctors of the NHS are truly remarkable (sic)."

Circa Waves are to drop their fifth studio album "Never Going Under" - a follow up to 2020's "Sad Happy" - on January 13.

