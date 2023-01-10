Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Movie

The Puerto Rican rapper/actor will work together with 'Bridgerton' creator Chris Van Dusen, 'Yellowjackets' executive producer Drew Comins and studio eOne.

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny is bringing New York Times bestselling young adult book "They Both Die at the End" to the small screen. The "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist is slated to executive produce the Netflix adaptation of Adam Silvera's LGBTQ novel.

According to Deadline, the Puerto Rican rapper/actor will work together with "Bridgerton" creator Chris Van Dusen, "Yellowjackets" executive producer Drew Comins and studio eOne. They're expected to team up after an intense bidding war between five streaming services.

"They Both Die at the End" was a bittersweet hit when it was released back in 2017. However, it had a resurgence during the pandemic thanks in large part to readers posting about it on BookTok. The book also made history by being the first young adult novel with queer Latinx characters to top the New York Times bestsellers list.

After becoming the #1 best-selling young adult book of 2021, Adam, who's gay, celebrated the achievement on Instagram. " 'They Both Die at the End' has been #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for ONE YEAR STRAIGHT (BUT GAY). This is mind-blowing. Thank you for loving Mateo and Rufus so fiercely, and for changing my life in so many extraordinary ways," he wrote back in March.

Globally, "They Both Die at the End" has surpassed the latest "Twilight" book as the #1 YA Best Seller in the U.K. and Australia. A prequel, "The First to Die at the End", was published on October 4, 2022, again hitting #1 on the NY Times Best Seller list and has remained on the list for 13 consecutive weeks since its release.

The novel is a devastating yet uplifting story about two people whose lives change over the course of one unforgettable day. The book synopsis reads, "On September 5, a little after midnight, Death-Cast calls Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio to give them some bad news; They're going to die today. Mateo and Rufus are total strangers, but, for different reasons, they're both looking to make a new friend on their End Day."

"The good news; There's an app for that," it added. "It's called the Last Friend, and through it, Rufus and Mateo are about to meet up for one last great adventure -- to live a lifetime in a single day.

As for Bad Bunny, who has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ community, he indeed had a big 2022. His LP "Un Verano Sin Ti" was the most streamed album of the year, breaking several records. The album also became the year-end No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums recap. It also became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammys.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was the year's top-grossing touring act with 81 concerts culled from two separate tours, which each set a new record for the biggest Latin tour ever. As an actor, Bad Bunny will be seen in the "Spider-Man" universe for Sony/Marvel in his own standalone film, "El Muerto". His film/TV credits also include "Bullet Train", "American Sole" and "Narcos: Mexico".

