 

Nick Carter Pours His Heart Out in 'Very Emotional' Song About Late Brother Aaron

The Backstreet Boys member reportedly shares his deepest and most intimate emotions about younger sibling Aaron in a brand new song penned after the latter's tragic death.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Carter has penned a "very emotional" song about his late brother Aaron Carter. Having a turbulent relationship when Aaron was alive, the Backstreet Boys singer has reportedly channelled his feelings about his bond with younger sibling - who was found dead at home in November aged 34 - and his grief into a new track.

The song expresses Nick's unconditional love for Aaron and his sadness that the "Crazy Little Party Girl" singer seemingly never found peace in his life, according to TMZ. Rumor has it, the 42-year-old singer has filmed a music video to accompany the song and it includes previously unseen footage of the brothers together when they were younger.

Nick and his family, including Aaron's twin sister Angel, are staging a benefit concert on 18 January in honour of Aaron to raise funds for the mental health initiative On Our Sleeves. Angel wrote recently, "Aaron dying was the worst day of my life."

"I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness."

"And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial To learn more, please click the link in my bio to see how you can support the critical work of On Our Sleeves by attending 'Songs for Tomorrow' on January 18, 2023, in West Hollywood, CA."

"I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step… in memory of Aaron (sic)."

