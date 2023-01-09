Prince Harry Defends Decision to Keep Royal Title After Megxit

Apple TV+ Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have no plan to abandon their royal titles and he insists whether or not they use the titles makes 'no difference.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will keep their royal titles. The royal couple faced a backlash for not relinquishing their Sussex titles when they decided to step down as senior members of the British Royal Family in 2020 to lead a private life in the US.

In response, the duke has insisted it would make "no difference" to people's opinions if they stopped using the Sussex name. "Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?" Anderson Cooper asked Harry on his US TV show "60 Minutes", to which he replied, "What difference would that make?"

Anderson expanded, "One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately."

The 38-year-old royal - who has Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet with former actress Meghan - insisted that it's impossible for him and his spouse to do anything privately as he again accused his family of leaking stories to the press.

He added how "every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain.' But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold."

In the same interview, Harry said he is not currently on speaking terms with his brother Prince William or his father King Charles. The royal is currently promoting his upcoming autobiography, "Spare", in which he lays bare the ongoing rift with his family - and Harry explained he's still not talking to William - whom he has accused of physically fighting with him - nor Charles.

Anderson asked, "Do you speak to William now? Do you text?" Harry replied, "Currently, no. But I look forward to ... I look forward to us being able to find peace ..." Quizzed on how long it's been since he spoke to William, Harry said, "A while. " Asked the same question about his father, he replied, "We aren't ... we haven't spoken for quite a while. No, not recently."

Harry and Meghan, 41, moved to California where they are raising their two children. They later lifted the lid on the troubles they experienced within the royal family during an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and in a fly-on-the-wall documentary called "Harry & Meghan" for Netflix ahead of the release of his book "Spare".

Later on in the interview, Harry went on to insist he hopes to make peace with his relatives, declaring, "That's all I've ever asked for." He concluded, "At the heart of it, there is a family, without question. Um - and I really look forward to having that family element back."

"I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family."

