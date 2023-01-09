 

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

The Duke of Sussex reveals in his book he took 'several slow, penetrating hits' of laughing gas to calm his nerves when his wife was about to deliver their first child.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry revealed he was "high on laughing gas" when his son Prince Archie was born. The 38-year-old royal married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and the pair went on to have their firstborn a year later but he has now opened up that, while his wife was "calm" during the birth, he had to eat chicken from Nando's.

"Meg was so calm. I was calm too. But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One, Nando's chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two, A canister of laughing gas beside Meg's bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits," he wrote in his new memoir "Spare".

"Meg, bouncing on a giant purple ball, a proven way of giving Nature a push, laughed and rolled her eyes. I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too! I could see the thought slowly dawning. Gracious, the husband's had it all. 'Sorry,' I said meekly."

Harry also claimed to have placed a photograph of his late mother Princess Diana - who died in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997 - on a table in the delivery room and added that there was a "vibe change" when medical staff entered the room as Meghan gave birth.

He said, "The anaesthetist hurried in. Off went the music, on went the lights. Whoa. Vibe change!"

The Duke of Sussex went on to welcome baby Lili in June 2021 with the former "Suits" actress but later joked in the memoir that in that instance he "didn't touch laughing gas (because there was none)."

