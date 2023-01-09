 

Reginae Carter Defends Dad Lil Wayne After He's Compared to Younger Artists

The actress takes to her social media account to defend her dad MyMixtapes tweets a question that read, 'Who goes harder Prime Lil Wayne or Current Lil Baby?'

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter won't let anyone say any negative things about her dad Lil Wayne. Taking to social media, the actress came to the rapper's defense after being compared to younger artists by Internet users.

"KEEP MY FATHERS NAME OUT YA MOUTH," Reginae penend on Twitter on Friday, January 6. "Nah fr y'all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it …"

The post came a few days after MyMixtapes tweeted a question that read, "Who goes harder Prime Lil Wayne or Current Lil Baby?" The post had been seen more than 700,000 times per Saturday and had been reposted nearly to 1,000 times.

Throughout his career, Wayne has released 14 albums in total from 1999 to 2020. Six of the projects have earned multi-platinum certifications from the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the other three were certified platinum.

Wayne also dropped five EPs and 29 mixtapes. In addition, he made guest appearances on hit singles from the likes of the Clipse, Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Destiny's Child, Chris Brown and Shakira among others.

