 

Brad Pitt Plans 'Semi Retirement', Sells 60 Percent Stake in His Production Company

Brad Pitt Plans 'Semi Retirement', Sells 60 Percent Stake in His Production Company
Cover Images/John Rainford
Movie

The 'Moneyball' actor reportedly considers to take a step back from Hollywood by selling the 60 percent stake in his production company to a French tycoon.

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt wants to take a step back from Hollywood. Despite remaining one of the biggest names in the movie industry, the 59-year-old star reportedly plans to take a step back from Hollywood after selling a 60 percent stake in the production company that he founded with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

"Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what 'semi-retirement' looks like for him," a source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The movie star sold the 60 percent stake in his production company to a French media conglomerate. However, he intends to continue acting. A second source told the publication, "One thing he's decided is that he will likely continue acting."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Brad made a concerted effort to get sober after his split from Angelina Jolie. The actor previously revealed that he felt "safe" at Alcoholics Anonymous and that he found a "really private and selective" group of people who wouldn't betray his trust.

Brad - who was married to Angelina between 2014 and 2019 - explained, "I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Brad remains on a mission to improve his health, after he managed to kick his smoking habit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Moneyball" star initially tried to limit the amount he smoked - but he eventually decided to commit to his ambition wholeheartedly.

He shared, "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day. It's not in my make-up. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Related Posts
Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt Sunbathes With Topless Ines de Ramon in Pics From NYE Getaway

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Latest News
Brad Pitt Plans 'Semi Retirement', Sells 60 Percent Stake in His Production Company
  • Jan 08, 2023

Brad Pitt Plans 'Semi Retirement', Sells 60 Percent Stake in His Production Company

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
  • Jan 08, 2023

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

These Celeb Couples Stayed Together Despite Troubled Relationship
  • Jan 08, 2023

These Celeb Couples Stayed Together Despite Troubled Relationship

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Jan 08, 2023

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral
  • Jan 08, 2023

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Claire Foy Left Cringing for Days After Every Audition
  • Jan 08, 2023

Claire Foy Left Cringing for Days After Every Audition

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'
Movie

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

'Gladiator' Sequel Expected to Start Filming in May

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Tom Hanks Filled With 'Self-Doubt' Whenever He Watches His Own Movies

Tom Hanks Filled With 'Self-Doubt' Whenever He Watches His Own Movies

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

'Aftersun' Star Paul Mescal Cast in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' Sequel

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her