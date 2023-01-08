 

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'

Lisa Rinna Defended by Husband Harry Hamlin for Quitting 'RHOBH'
The former 'Mad Men' actor insists his wife makes the 'correct decision' to leave 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', adding that she has 'elevated the show.'

  • Jan 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Hamlin believes his wife Lisa Rinna made "the correct decision" to quit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". The 59-year-old star recently broke the news that she was walking away from the show after eight years, and Harry has now revealed that he is fully supportive of her decision.

"[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years. I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show. Now it's time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along," Harry, 71 - who has been married to Lisa since 1997 - told PEOPLE.

Harry revealed that he and Lisa both have a number of other projects in the pipeline. Speaking about their future plans, he said, "We're both very busy. I've got ['80 for Brady'] and 'Mayfair Witches' coming out, and then she's already talking to studios about getting going on something else, so I think we're going to be really busy over the next few months."

Lisa recently announced her exit from the show after her contract expired last season. Despite this, the TV star insisted she was "grateful" for the opportunity and for the support of Bravo.

Lisa - who has daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, with her husband - said in a statement, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Kyle Richards Disses Lisa Vanderpump for Shading Lisa Rinna Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Report: Nia Long Joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast Taking a Break Following Huge Feud

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Claims Kathy Hilton Hurls Homophobic Slur to a DJ

