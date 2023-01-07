 

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her
BBC/Instagram
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex reveals in his memoir his crush on the 'Friends' actress and recalls attending a party at her house in Los Angeles and gobbling 'mushroom chocolates.'

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry ate "mushroom chocolates" during a party at Courteney Cox's house. The 38-year-old prince - who admired the former "Friends" star during his younger years - has remembered the time that he "crashed" at her Los Angeles home.

" 'Friends' fanatic, idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing," he shared in his new memoir "Spare".

Harry actually had a little crush on the actress for years, but he struggled to find the courage to ever tell her. He said, "I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

  Editors' Pick

Harry remembered feeling "very confused" by the unusual scenario of staying at Courteney's house.

The prince also recalled attending a party at her house, and spotting a "huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates." He added, "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."

He was later confronted by a talking bin when starting to hallucinate. He said, "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became... a head."

"I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed, turned away, took a p***. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, 'Aaah.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema
Related Posts
Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters

Prince Harry Warned He May Have Put Target on His Back After Bragging About Killing Taliban Fighters

Prince Harry Tired of 'Child-Like' Rivalry With Prince William: 'The Game Is Over, Man. You Win!'

Prince Harry Tired of 'Child-Like' Rivalry With Prince William: 'The Game Is Over, Man. You Win!'

Prince Harry Urged Not to Reopen Inquiry Into Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry Urged Not to Reopen Inquiry Into Princess Diana's Death

Latest News
Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William
  • Jan 07, 2023

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months
  • Jan 07, 2023

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence
  • Jan 07, 2023

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners