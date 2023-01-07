Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

BBC/Instagram Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex reveals in his memoir his crush on the 'Friends' actress and recalls attending a party at her house in Los Angeles and gobbling 'mushroom chocolates.'

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry ate "mushroom chocolates" during a party at Courteney Cox's house. The 38-year-old prince - who admired the former "Friends" star during his younger years - has remembered the time that he "crashed" at her Los Angeles home.

" 'Friends' fanatic, idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing," he shared in his new memoir "Spare".

Harry actually had a little crush on the actress for years, but he struggled to find the courage to ever tell her. He said, "I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Harry remembered feeling "very confused" by the unusual scenario of staying at Courteney's house.

The prince also recalled attending a party at her house, and spotting a "huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates." He added, "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."

He was later confronted by a talking bin when starting to hallucinate. He said, "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became... a head."

"I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed, turned away, took a p***. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, 'Aaah.' "

