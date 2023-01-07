 

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months
Icon Productions
Movie

Rumor has it, the 'Braveheart' actor will begin production for 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection' later this year with the original actor expected to return.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mel Gibson is rumored to start shooting a sequel to his controversial 2004 film "The Passion of the Christ" in several months. According to Newsmax, Jim Caviezel is reprising his role as Jesus while Mel, 67, is back as director of "The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection".

The outlet said in an update on the project it could "begin filming in the next few months" after the title was previously revealed last year.

Mel's "Passion of the Christ" made $612 million globally at the box office on it is $30 million budget, making it the highest grossing R-rated film in US cinemas. It created uproar with its graphic violence, for portraying anti-Semitism and apparently straying from the Bible.

  Editors' Pick

Mel, infamous for his anti-semitic outbursts including that "Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world" when he was pulled over for drunk driving in 2006, said in 2016 about his plan for a sequel to "The Passion of the Christ", "Of course, that is a huge undertaking, and you know, it's not the 'Passion 2'. It's called 'The Resurrection'."

"Of course, that's a very big subject and it needs to be looked at because we don't want to just do a simple rendering of it - you know, read what happened. But in order to read it, experience and explore probably deeper meanings of what it's about, it's going to take some doing and Randall Wallace (the screenwriter of 'Braveheart') is up to the task."

"He is also, as well as a brilliant writer, he is a great director. He directed 'We Were Soldiers' and 'Heaven Is for Real' and stuff. So, he is a good writer and director."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her
Latest News
Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William
  • Jan 07, 2023

Harry Believes Princess Diana Would Know What Steps to Take to Mend His Relationship With William

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cate Blanchett's 'Tar' Praised by Martin Scorsese for Putting an End to 'Dark Days' for Cinema

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Had Crush on Courteney Cox but Never Had the Courage to Tell Her

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months
  • Jan 07, 2023

Mel Gibson Preparing to Shoot 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel in a Few Months

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Announced Meghan's Pregnancy to Royal Family at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence
  • Jan 07, 2023

Rapper Tay-K Blames Alleged Racism for His 55-Year Prison Sentence

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Hilarious Attempt to Block Him From Scoring Oscar Nomination

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas Battered and Bruised After Filming Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves for 'Ballerina'

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'

Dave Bautista Says Playing 'Silly' Drax 'Wasn't All Pleasant'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

Jack Black Confirms Plans for Sequels to 'School of Rock' and 'Tenacious D'

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Them!', One of the First Monster Movies, Gets Remake

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

'Batgirl' Directors Not Ruling Out Working With WB Again After Their Superhero Film Is Axed

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped

Dwayne Johnson Retreats to the Woods and Embraces Failure After 'Black Adam' Flopped