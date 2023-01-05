 

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer admits in a new interview that she used to be angry with her body as she struggled with self-esteem during her teenage years.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish had a lot of "anger" towards her body as a teenager. The 21-year-old pop star thought her body was "gaslighting" her during her adolescent years but, in more recent years, has tried to accept things as they are.

"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***. A lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me, and what I've lost because of things that happened to it … I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it's not out to get me," she said.

Meanwhile, the "Happier than Ever" hitmaker has previously used her platform to raise awareness of climate change but noted that she wants to make a difference without it being newsworthy and is aware that she "shouldn't be making any physical products" because of their impact but is "hopeful" for her generation.

  Editors' Pick

She told Vogue, "I don't want to be parading around like, Look at me! I'm making a difference. I just want to be making the difference and shutting the f*** up about it. I shouldn't be making any products. I shouldn't be selling anything."

"It's just more sh-t to go into the landfill one day. I know that. But no one's going to stop wearing clothes. No one's going to stop making stuff. So I just do it in the best way I possibly can.

"I've really never gotten to talk to a group of people my age before that I agree with on so many things. It was so thrilling to talk to people that share my beliefs and are so smart, you know? They're my age and they're doing so much. It made me really, really, really hopeful."

You can share this post!

You might also like

SZA Opens Up on High School Bullying

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Pics From 21st Birthday Party Featuring Her Idol Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Pics From 21st Birthday Party Featuring Her Idol Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Joined by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at LA Concert

Billie Eilish Joined by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at LA Concert

Billie Eilish Struggles to Find Someone Who Can Relate to Her Experience of Fame

Billie Eilish Struggles to Find Someone Who Can Relate to Her Experience of Fame

Billie Eilish Reportedly Plans to Invite Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford to Family Christmas Celebration

Billie Eilish Reportedly Plans to Invite Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford to Family Christmas Celebration

Latest News
Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split
  • Jan 05, 2023

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day
  • Jan 05, 2023

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim
  • Jan 05, 2023

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy
  • Jan 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself
  • Jan 05, 2023

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline
  • Jan 05, 2023

Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death