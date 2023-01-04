Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Renew Wedding Vows in 'Dream' Ceremony in Maldives

Instagram Celebrity

Former England striker Peter has earned 'brownie points for the next few years' from his wife after he took her to the Maldives to renew their wedding vows.

AceShowbiz - Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch feel blessed after renewing their wedding vows. The couple - who got married in 2011 - jetted off to the Maldives for the magical day on December 17, and model Abbey, 36, feels like the "luckiest person on earth" after reaffirming her love for former footballer Peter, 41.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth. The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream," said Abbey - who shares kids Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack, with Peter.

Former England striker Peter added, "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it. Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle. It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show - I'm a lucky man."

The pair's ceremony took place under an arch of white roses, which was also present at their 2011 wedding, which was at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. Abbey joked former Liverpool and Aston Villa star Peter has earned himself "brownie points for the next few years" following the romantic ceremony.

She told HELLO! magazine, "We were going to renew our vows on our ten-year anniversary, but with lockdown, we couldn't do it. Pete's quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years. Pete is literally my best friend. We do everything together. It can be hard raising children, but I feel lucky to still be in love after so many years."

