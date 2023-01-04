 

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Renew Wedding Vows in 'Dream' Ceremony in Maldives

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Renew Wedding Vows in 'Dream' Ceremony in Maldives
Instagram
Celebrity

Former England striker Peter has earned 'brownie points for the next few years' from his wife after he took her to the Maldives to renew their wedding vows.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch feel blessed after renewing their wedding vows. The couple - who got married in 2011 - jetted off to the Maldives for the magical day on December 17, and model Abbey, 36, feels like the "luckiest person on earth" after reaffirming her love for former footballer Peter, 41.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth. The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream," said Abbey - who shares kids Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack, with Peter.

Former England striker Peter added, "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it. Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle. It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show - I'm a lucky man."

  Editors' Pick

The pair's ceremony took place under an arch of white roses, which was also present at their 2011 wedding, which was at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. Abbey joked former Liverpool and Aston Villa star Peter has earned himself "brownie points for the next few years" following the romantic ceremony.

She told HELLO! magazine, "We were going to renew our vows on our ten-year anniversary, but with lockdown, we couldn't do it. Pete's quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years. Pete is literally my best friend. We do everything together. It can be hard raising children, but I feel lucky to still be in love after so many years."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

'1899' Abandoned by Netflix After Just One Season
Latest News
'1899' Abandoned by Netflix After Just One Season
  • Jan 04, 2023

'1899' Abandoned by Netflix After Just One Season

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Renew Wedding Vows in 'Dream' Ceremony in Maldives
  • Jan 04, 2023

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch Renew Wedding Vows in 'Dream' Ceremony in Maldives

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant
  • Jan 04, 2023

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

Sharon Osbourne Announces TV Return Weeks After Hospitalization
  • Jan 04, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Announces TV Return Weeks After Hospitalization

Drake Bell Separates From Wife and Gets Treatment After Spotted Huffing Balloons
  • Jan 04, 2023

Drake Bell Separates From Wife and Gets Treatment After Spotted Huffing Balloons

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors
  • Jan 04, 2023

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia