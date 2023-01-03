 

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie
Variety Magazine/Art Streiber
Movie

The upcoming feature film which will be fronted by the 'Moneyball' actor and the 'Just Go with It' star is expected to be helmed by Noah Baumbach and produced by Netflix.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler are set to join forces for a new movie. Netflix allegedly has greenlit the film, which will be directed by Noah Baumbach. According to The New York Post sources, the project is in early development.

Pitt revealed in September he and Sandra Bullock came up with an idea for a film that never saw the light of day. The Hollywood pair - who have starred alongside each other in "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train" this year - had another motion picture in mind in which they would play quibbling QVC sales people, who argue on-air amid their divorce.

The "Fight Club" star was asked to share his beauty secrets with British Vogue, but didn't wish to, and so the journalist asked how his regimen has changed over time without being "too QVC." He said, "I wouldn't know how to do that unless it was a comedy."

  Editors' Pick

Then Brad, 58, said, "Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople, but we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things … That's as far as we got."

Brad recently said he wishes to continue working with "old friend" Sandra. He said, "Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favours over the years and I have done many many times and she's always there."

"Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what which is actually kind of intimate. It just worked out really well and she had her film and I got to do a little bit of hers. I think we'll continue to do the same."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film
Related Posts
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Ringing in New Year Together in Mexico

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Brad Pitt Insists Streaming Services Are 'Absolute Positive' for Movie Industry

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt Cozies Up to Rumored GF Ines de Ramon as He Celebrates His 59th Birthday

Brad Pitt Cozies Up to Rumored GF Ines de Ramon as He Celebrates His 59th Birthday

Latest News
LaKeith Stanfield Dishes on Having 'Beautiful Time' With Fiancee Following Baby Mama Diss
  • Jan 03, 2023

LaKeith Stanfield Dishes on Having 'Beautiful Time' With Fiancee Following Baby Mama Diss

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie
  • Jan 03, 2023

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film
  • Jan 03, 2023

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

Alec Baldwin Reacts to Being Called 'Grandpa' After Daughter Ireland's Pregnancy Announcement
  • Jan 03, 2023

Alec Baldwin Reacts to Being Called 'Grandpa' After Daughter Ireland's Pregnancy Announcement

Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour
  • Jan 03, 2023

Janet Jackson Follows In Beyonce's Steps in Implementing 'MeToo' Checks for Upcoming Tour

Mark Ruffalo Sends 'Healing Goodness' to Jeremy Renner Amid His Hospitalization
  • Jan 03, 2023

Mark Ruffalo Sends 'Healing Goodness' to Jeremy Renner Amid His Hospitalization

Most Read
Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Movie

Daniel Craig Is Confirmed He's Married to Gay Partner in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Lena Dunham 'Believed' in Her Dog to Star in 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Sadie Sink Explores 'Real Darkness' of Her Character in 'The Whale'

Renee Zellweger Scared of Showing Off Her Vocal Chops in 'Chicago'

Renee Zellweger Scared of Showing Off Her Vocal Chops in 'Chicago'

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film