Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

The upcoming feature film which will be fronted by the 'Moneyball' actor and the 'Just Go with It' star is expected to be helmed by Noah Baumbach and produced by Netflix.

Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler are set to join forces for a new movie. Netflix allegedly has greenlit the film, which will be directed by Noah Baumbach. According to The New York Post sources, the project is in early development.

Pitt revealed in September he and Sandra Bullock came up with an idea for a film that never saw the light of day. The Hollywood pair - who have starred alongside each other in "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train" this year - had another motion picture in mind in which they would play quibbling QVC sales people, who argue on-air amid their divorce.

The "Fight Club" star was asked to share his beauty secrets with British Vogue, but didn't wish to, and so the journalist asked how his regimen has changed over time without being "too QVC." He said, "I wouldn't know how to do that unless it was a comedy."

Then Brad, 58, said, "Actually, Sandy [Sandra Bullock] and I did once try to develop a whole idea of a husband and wife team, who were QVC's most successful salespeople, but we're getting a divorce, we hate each other, and we're taking it out on air as we sell things … That's as far as we got."

Brad recently said he wishes to continue working with "old friend" Sandra. He said, "Sandy is an old friend. She's a diehard person I could call for favours over the years and I have done many many times and she's always there."

"Her timing was great, she was a great person to have in my ear in a situation like what which is actually kind of intimate. It just worked out really well and she had her film and I got to do a little bit of hers. I think we'll continue to do the same."

