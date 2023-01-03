Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

ITV Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex defends decision to speak out and claims his family have no intention to mend their fractured relationship following his royal exit with wife Meghan Markle.

AceShowbiz - The Duke of Sussex has said in a new interview he would "like to get [his] father back." Prince Harry, 38, claimed the royal family had shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" with him since he left Britain for America, despite reports King Charles is set to invite him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, to his May 6 coronation.

He also made more accusations stories about him were "planted" and leaked to the press. He alleged the royals secretly break their own "mantra" of "Never complain, never explain" - for which the Queen was famous before her death aged 96 in September - via leaks to the media.

Harry makes the comments in two separate chats, with broadcasters ITV and CBS, both of which are set for broadcast on Sunday, January 8, 2023 ahead of the January 10 publication of his memoir "Spare", which refers to his nickname as the "spare heir."

Trailers for the sit-downs were shared on Twitter on Monday morning, January 2, 2023 and in part of his 90-minute ITV chat, filmed in California, Harry tells presenter Tom Bradby, "It never needed to be this way. The leaking, the planting, I want a family - not an institution."

"They feel as though it's better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

Harry said in his Netflix show "Harry & Meghan" his older brother Prince William, 40, screamed at him during his talks to leave the royal family for a new life in the US with former actress Meghan.

Harry, who shares son Archie, three, and 19-month-old daughter Lilibet with Meghan, also addresses his concerns about the royals and their "never complain, never explain" mantra in his interview with American network CBS - which is billing the interview with Anderson Cooper as "explosive."

The duke says in the chat, "Every single time I have tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. The family motto is 'Never complain never explain.' But it's just a motto. It doesn't really hold."

"There's endless (complaining and explaining) through leaks. They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will be spoon fed information and write the story. Then at the bottom of it they will say that they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we are being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for the rest of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

