 

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Music

On the current list, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker successfully beats Drake, Post Malone, Taylor Swift as well as Harry Styles with the help of his 'unrivaled Hot 100 success.'

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd is named the Top Artist of the prediction of the 2020s Billboard decade-end chart. Shortly after the report made its round on the Internet, social media users quickly shared their thoughts.

On Friday, December 30, @StatsBillboard on Twitter revealed the Top Artists on the decade-end list. "Building Decade-End: 2020s Top Artists. The tracking period for the 2020s decade is now 1/3 through. The Weeknd is the top artist so far with the help of his unrivaled Hot 100 success so far," so read the tweet.

On the chart, The Weeknd is the No. 1 and he's followed by Drake. Also making it to the list is Post Malone, who's in third place. Taylor Swift becomes the only woman on the list, taking over No. 4. Closing out the top 5 is Harry Styles.

  Editors' Pick

Upon learning of the chart, fans rushed to social media to share their opinions. "Aren't we only 3 years into the 2020s decade?" one person noted, with another agreeing, "Ummm scue me??!! We barely got our toe in 2023 and y'all predicting this already?!" A third commented, "damn the decade just started [laughing with tears emojis]."

Others, in the meantime, suggested that the artists on the list did something fishy. "This is the stuff that makes me think labels pay for awards," one person pointed out. "4 of them are on the same Label , they're doing something right," another added. Someone else said, "Pr teams can pay for anything."

Some reminded others that the chart is "just an update." The said person explained, "Did no one read the tweet? They said SO FAR. This is just an update on who is leading SO FAR [laughing with tears emoji]."

According to Billboard, The Weeknd has 6 No. 1 Hits, including "Blinding Lights", which spent 90 weeks on the Hot 100 chart, "Save Your Tears" featuring Ariana Grande, "The Hills", "Can't Feel My Face", "Starboy" and "Heartless". He also has 15 Top 10 hits during his career.

More recently, The Weeknd was involved in the long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water". He worked on the soundtrack titled "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)". In the song, the 32-year-old star sings, "Been living this life so patient/ Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'/ I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending/ No matter what they say/ My love for you is greater than their powers/ And their armies from above."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest
Related Posts
The Weeknd's 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From 'Avatar 2' Soundtrack Is Finally Out

The Weeknd's 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From 'Avatar 2' Soundtrack Is Finally Out

The Weeknd Shares Snippet of 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From 'Avatar' Sequel

The Weeknd Shares Snippet of 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' From 'Avatar' Sequel

The Weeknd Excites Fans With 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Collaboration

The Weeknd Excites Fans With 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Collaboration

The Weeknd Returns to SoFi Stadium Two Months After Abruptly Ending Show Due to Voice Issue

The Weeknd Returns to SoFi Stadium Two Months After Abruptly Ending Show Due to Voice Issue

Latest News
Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart
  • Dec 31, 2022

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals
  • Dec 31, 2022

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

Bill Cosby Sued by Former Model Stacey Pinkerton Over Alleged Sexual Assault in 1986
  • Dec 31, 2022

Bill Cosby Sued by Former Model Stacey Pinkerton Over Alleged Sexual Assault in 1986

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds
  • Dec 31, 2022

Megan Fox Says She's 'Seeking a Girlfriend' With Cleavage-Baring Selfies, Machine Gun Kelly Responds

King Charles' 2023 New Years Honors Feature Queen Guitarist Brian May and More
  • Dec 31, 2022

King Charles' 2023 New Years Honors Feature Queen Guitarist Brian May and More

Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears, Understands Her 'Protective' Fans
  • Dec 31, 2022

Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears, Understands Her 'Protective' Fans

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Small Victory in Contract War With Estranged Label 1501 Certified

Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced

Spice Girls Left 'Baffled' by 'Major Security Breach' After Unreleased X-Rated Song Resurfaced

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Sugababes Allegedly Spark Bidding War Among Record Labels Following Reunion

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love

Lana Del Rey Compared to Kurt Cobain by His Widow Courtney Love

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry

F1 Chief Defends Extreme $5M Package That Includes Only Two Adele Residency Shows Amid Fans' Outcry