Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart

On the current list, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker successfully beats Drake, Post Malone, Taylor Swift as well as Harry Styles with the help of his 'unrivaled Hot 100 success.'

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd is named the Top Artist of the prediction of the 2020s Billboard decade-end chart. Shortly after the report made its round on the Internet, social media users quickly shared their thoughts.

On Friday, December 30, @StatsBillboard on Twitter revealed the Top Artists on the decade-end list. "Building Decade-End: 2020s Top Artists. The tracking period for the 2020s decade is now 1/3 through. The Weeknd is the top artist so far with the help of his unrivaled Hot 100 success so far," so read the tweet.

On the chart, The Weeknd is the No. 1 and he's followed by Drake. Also making it to the list is Post Malone, who's in third place. Taylor Swift becomes the only woman on the list, taking over No. 4. Closing out the top 5 is Harry Styles.

Upon learning of the chart, fans rushed to social media to share their opinions. "Aren't we only 3 years into the 2020s decade?" one person noted, with another agreeing, "Ummm scue me??!! We barely got our toe in 2023 and y'all predicting this already?!" A third commented, "damn the decade just started [laughing with tears emojis]."

Others, in the meantime, suggested that the artists on the list did something fishy. "This is the stuff that makes me think labels pay for awards," one person pointed out. "4 of them are on the same Label , they're doing something right," another added. Someone else said, "Pr teams can pay for anything."

Some reminded others that the chart is "just an update." The said person explained, "Did no one read the tweet? They said SO FAR. This is just an update on who is leading SO FAR [laughing with tears emoji]."

According to Billboard, The Weeknd has 6 No. 1 Hits, including "Blinding Lights", which spent 90 weeks on the Hot 100 chart, "Save Your Tears" featuring Ariana Grande, "The Hills", "Can't Feel My Face", "Starboy" and "Heartless". He also has 15 Top 10 hits during his career.

More recently, The Weeknd was involved in the long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water". He worked on the soundtrack titled "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)". In the song, the 32-year-old star sings, "Been living this life so patient/ Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'/ I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending/ No matter what they say/ My love for you is greater than their powers/ And their armies from above."

