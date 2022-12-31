Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

 

The 'Must Be Nice' singer takes to his Instagram account to insinuate that he will not be doing shows anymore after the musician was hugely trolled over his 'screeching' video.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lyfe Jennings addresses his viral video taken from his show. The "Never Never Land" singer took to his Instagram account to insinuate that he would not be doing shows anymore after he was hugely trolled over his vocals.

"Just did my first show since all this s**t and um seriously considering not doin shows anymore," the musician wrote on Friday, December 30. "I be too much in my head now. Everytime I see a phone pointed at me I just be thrown.. feel like I don't love this nomore."

Upon catching wind of the post, Internet users only further clowned Lyfe. "Lmao how you mad at us cuz you can't sing?" one person wrote in an Instagram comment. "Stop screeching at people then bro," another user added.

"But you was screaming hard and loud af with all them phones in ya face recording you. Cry baby," someone else wrote. Questioning Lyfe's alarm-sounding voice, one other noted, "Cause I mean why did you do all that."

"Dude take voice lessons," another troll said. Echoing the sentiment, someone urged Lyfe to "just get vocal coaching bro… Stay a student of the game! Give us a reason to come see you."

The said video, which went viral earlier this month, saw Lyfe howling in front of an audience member's face. "I went to see Lyfe Jennings last night & when I tell you never the tg again…I want my mf money back," a fan said alongside the clip.

In response to the clownery, Lyfe hit back at haters in a comment as he demanded respect from people. "Better put some respect on my s**t Ima whole legend out her Pronto," so the "Must Be Nice" singer wrote. "80 shows this year alone 80% of em sold out. Go check my new video 'till you gone' it'll explain this gas lighting wit cheap gas a** blog."

