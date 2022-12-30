Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Wizard of Waverly Place' actress remains 'positive and optimistic' as the 30-year-old Disney alum is single and reportedly ready to mingle again.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is ready to enter dating scene again. The 30-year-old pop star was previously in relationships with the likes of Justin Bieber and Taylor Lautner but, while she is currently thought to be single, an insider has alleged that she is open to the idea of dating once again.

"Selena is feeling positive and optimistic. She is open to dating," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

The comments come shortly after the "Love You to Lose Me" songstress alleged that breaking up from Justin - who she dated on and off for almost a decade before he tied the knot with model Hailey Bieber - was the "best thing" that ever happened to her.

She said, "Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing."

"But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

Justin started dating his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, just after they split and, the month after Justin married Hailey, Selena reportedly suffered a breakdown connected to her lupus and entered treatment for her mental health.

You can share this post!