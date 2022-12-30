 

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Wizard of Waverly Place' actress remains 'positive and optimistic' as the 30-year-old Disney alum is single and reportedly ready to mingle again.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is ready to enter dating scene again. The 30-year-old pop star was previously in relationships with the likes of Justin Bieber and Taylor Lautner but, while she is currently thought to be single, an insider has alleged that she is open to the idea of dating once again.

"Selena is feeling positive and optimistic. She is open to dating," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

The comments come shortly after the "Love You to Lose Me" songstress alleged that breaking up from Justin - who she dated on and off for almost a decade before he tied the knot with model Hailey Bieber - was the "best thing" that ever happened to her.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing."

"But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

Justin started dating his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, just after they split and, the month after Justin married Hailey, Selena reportedly suffered a breakdown connected to her lupus and entered treatment for her mental health.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Sends Mixed Message With Response to Claim She's Skinny While Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Sends Mixed Message With Response to Claim She's Skinny While Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Debuts Shocking Hair Makeover in Restroom Antic Video

Selena Gomez Debuts Shocking Hair Makeover in Restroom Antic Video

Selena Gomez Takes a Break From 'Sad-Girl Songs' for New Music

Selena Gomez Takes a Break From 'Sad-Girl Songs' for New Music

Selena Gomez's Music Video for 'My Mind and Me' Is Here

Selena Gomez's Music Video for 'My Mind and Me' Is Here

Latest News
Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory
  • Dec 30, 2022

Cardi B Clarifies 'Fighting Over D**k' Meaning in 'Tomorrow 2' Lyrics Amid Wild Fans Theory

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home
  • Dec 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Care If She's Wearing No Make-Up at Home

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'
  • Dec 30, 2022

Olivia Colman Left Cringing by Her Sex Scenes, Asked Director to Cut Them From 'Empire of Light'

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals
  • Dec 30, 2022

Rae Sremmurd Is Back With New Single 'Torpedo', Unveils Its Cinematic Visuals

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love
  • Dec 30, 2022

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban
  • Dec 30, 2022

Andy Cohen Confirms He Won't Be Drinking During NYE Broadcast Due to CNN's Alcohol Ban

Most Read
Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her
Celebrity

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident