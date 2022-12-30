 

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday
Instagram
Celebrity

Insisting quality time is more important than material things, the 'Paper Roses' hitmaker reveals she will fly out all her family to Disney World this holiday.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Marie Osmond explains why "people need love" at Christmas. The "Paper Roses" hitmaker claims it is more important to use the time off during the festive season to connect with one another rather than marry about material things.

"I want to get out to the people and thank them for the six decades they've given me. People need love during the holidays. They don't need stuff. They need to be together. Music is power, love, celebration, and I just want to spread the joy," the 63-year-old singer told the US edition of Closer magazine.

Marie had to work in Disneyland at Christmas as she is leading this year's Candlelight Procession narration at the resort's Epcott park but decided to fly out with her husband Steve Craig and all their family - including her children Rachael, Matthew, Stephen, Jessica, Brandon, Brianna and Abigail - to enjoy an extended break there afterwards.

  Editors' Pick

She said, "My husband and I are flying all of our children and grandchildren to Disney World, and we're all going to celebrate Christmas there. I'll host the processional, and then I will stay a little longer and just be Grandma and Mama. We're going to spoil everyone rotten."

The ex "Donny and Marie" star labelled her first Christmas without her son Michael Blosil - who took his own life aged 18 - as "tough but joyous" as she celebrated the "little miracles" like performing a festive show and seeing the "first steps" of her grandson. Marie said, "I got to see his first steps and see how amazing God is."

This year, for the first time, Marie decided to "retire" from cooking Thanksgiving dinner. She explained, "I started cooking Thanksgiving when I was 14. I told my girls that I'm retiring from cooking. They know all my recipes. It's time for me to be the one that sits and enjoys and I'll do the clean up."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Darren Hayes Envies Sam Smith and Explains Why

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82
Related Posts
Marie Osmond Would Love to Have Selena Gomez to Play Her in Biopic

Marie Osmond Would Love to Have Selena Gomez to Play Her in Biopic

Marie Osmond on Rumored Feud With Sharon Osbourne: Don't Believe Anything You Read

Marie Osmond on Rumored Feud With Sharon Osbourne: Don't Believe Anything You Read

Marie Osmond Starved Herself Since Age 15 Due to Threat of Show Cancellation

Marie Osmond Starved Herself Since Age 15 Due to Threat of Show Cancellation

Marie Osmond Chipped Off Kneecap in Fall During Las Vegas Residency

Marie Osmond Chipped Off Kneecap in Fall During Las Vegas Residency

Latest News
Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
  • Dec 30, 2022

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs
  • Dec 30, 2022

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82
  • Dec 30, 2022

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy
  • Dec 30, 2022

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday
  • Dec 30, 2022

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release