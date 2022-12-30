 

Caprice Bourret Dishes on How Her Family Combine Jewish and Christmas Holiday Rituals

The television personality reveals her family holiday tradition, claiming she and husband Ty Comfort combine Jewish and Christmas rituals for their kids.

  Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Caprice Bourret loves Christmas decorations so much. The 51-year-old model - who shares sons Jax and Jett, nine, with husband Ty Comfort - likes covering her house in "glitter and sparkles" since having her children.

"This is our favourite time of year. Coming from a big Jewish family, I've never been big on Christmas decorations. But now that the boys are so into this festive time of year, I've become obsessed," she said.

"To the sound of Christmas songs, we've put glitter, sparkle, and twinkling lights everywhere. Jax and Jett loved helping, especially when it came to dressing our red-and-gold themed tree. It's all about the magic of Christmas and Hanukah for them."

Caprice and Ty combine Jewish and Christmas holiday rituals, with the boys praying in Hebrew and lighting the menorah candles in the run up to December 25. She said, "It's a lovely tradition and the boys know the prayer off by heart. They're lucky to have the best of both worlds - and with eight days of pressies followed by Christmas Day, they get spoilt."

But the blonde beauty is keen to teach her sons about the importance of helping those in need too, and they buy gifts for hospitals, children's charities and other kids in need. She said in a recent interview, "The boys buy some of them with their own pocket money."

"Although Ty and I are raising our kids to be successful, we've taught them that it's equally important to give to others. They have their own Amazon account so they understand the need to save up."

