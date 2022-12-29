 

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian Still Hoping to Find True Love and Get Married Again After Kanye West Divorce
The SKIMS founder still believes in true love and marriage despite her bitter separation from her rapper ex and the drama that follows as they are co-parenting their kids.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is keen to get married again. The 42-year-old reality TV star - who has been married three times - admitted she is not giving up hope that she will find true love but says she is happy to be single for a while.

"I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real. The first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been. I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was," Kim told Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast.

"Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay [with] a forever partnership as well. I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years. I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time. I'm on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends [who are] all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun."

Kim was married to producer Damon Thomas from 2002 to 2004 and she filed for divorce from basketball star Kris Humphries in October 2011 after just 72 days of marriage. Her third marriage, to rapper Kanye West, ended in 2021 after six years. The former couple have four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, together.

Kim also said that she will "never say never" to having more children but added, "I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision." While Gwyneth suggested she freeze her eggs, Kim replied, "I think embryos are the best way to go. So, whatever's meant to be will be."

