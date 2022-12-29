 

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video shared on TikTok, the Atlanta rapper has been revealed to be giving the fan a stack of his cash after the fan helps him switch his tire following a minor car accident.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby knew how to properly reward a fan who helped him following a car accident. In a video shared on TikTok on Monday, December 26, the Atlanta rapper was revealed to be giving the fan a stack of his cash.

The clip saw the Atlanta rapper standing on the side of the road after his truck collided with a Toyota Prius. "I ain't seen her over there, I was in that truck," the "Bigger Picture" emcee told a family of bystanders who had witnessed the accident.

Meanwhile, another video showed the hip-hop star working to assess the damage. One of the family members later decided to step in to help.

  Editors' Pick

Getting into the holiday spirit, Baby blessed the fan with some cash for coming to the rescue. The fan later flexed the money in the video. "That time my husband switched that tire for Lil baby," the fan wrote over the TikTok clip.

Baby never hesitates to share his blessing with others. The hip-hop star previously split $1 million among his friends when he hit big during a visit to Las Vegas. The "It's Only Me" artist generously gifted friends who served as a support system at the table with $10,000 each.

The "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" star then took to social media account to announce the victory. "They know I won [money], but what they don't know is I ain't out here ballin'. I'm investing," he said at the time.

Baby is currently working on a barbershop as one of his plans to bring one of those investments to his hometown of Atlanta. "Barbershop under construction. I'ma show y'all once it's done," the 4PF label creator said in a post shared to TikTok as he was getting a fresh cut from popular barber Vic Blends.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain
Related Posts
Watch Lil Baby Raps in Desert in Visuals for World Cup Song 'The World Is Yours To Take'

Watch Lil Baby Raps in Desert in Visuals for World Cup Song 'The World Is Yours To Take'

Jayda Cheaves Says She'll Leave Lil Baby Alone If He Gets a Girlfriend: He Keeps Bothering Me

Jayda Cheaves Says She'll Leave Lil Baby Alone If He Gets a Girlfriend: He Keeps Bothering Me

Lil Baby's BM Ayesha Calls Out Fan Who Brings Up Their 8-Year Age Gap

Lil Baby's BM Ayesha Calls Out Fan Who Brings Up Their 8-Year Age Gap

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spotted on Dinner Date

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Spotted on Dinner Date

Latest News
Zendaya Pokes Fun at Timothee Chalamet in Birthday Tribute
  • Dec 29, 2022

Zendaya Pokes Fun at Timothee Chalamet in Birthday Tribute

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye
  • Dec 29, 2022

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

'Teen Mom Family Reunion' to Feature 'Clusterf**k' Grandma Brawl
  • Dec 29, 2022

'Teen Mom Family Reunion' to Feature 'Clusterf**k' Grandma Brawl

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain
  • Dec 29, 2022

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists
  • Dec 29, 2022

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

Most Read
Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
Celebrity

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing