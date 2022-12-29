Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

In a video shared on TikTok, the Atlanta rapper has been revealed to be giving the fan a stack of his cash after the fan helps him switch his tire following a minor car accident.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby knew how to properly reward a fan who helped him following a car accident. In a video shared on TikTok on Monday, December 26, the Atlanta rapper was revealed to be giving the fan a stack of his cash.

The clip saw the Atlanta rapper standing on the side of the road after his truck collided with a Toyota Prius. "I ain't seen her over there, I was in that truck," the "Bigger Picture" emcee told a family of bystanders who had witnessed the accident.

Meanwhile, another video showed the hip-hop star working to assess the damage. One of the family members later decided to step in to help.

Getting into the holiday spirit, Baby blessed the fan with some cash for coming to the rescue. The fan later flexed the money in the video. "That time my husband switched that tire for Lil baby," the fan wrote over the TikTok clip.

Baby never hesitates to share his blessing with others. The hip-hop star previously split $1 million among his friends when he hit big during a visit to Las Vegas. The "It's Only Me" artist generously gifted friends who served as a support system at the table with $10,000 each.

The "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" star then took to social media account to announce the victory. "They know I won [money], but what they don't know is I ain't out here ballin'. I'm investing," he said at the time.

Baby is currently working on a barbershop as one of his plans to bring one of those investments to his hometown of Atlanta. "Barbershop under construction. I'ma show y'all once it's done," the 4PF label creator said in a post shared to TikTok as he was getting a fresh cut from popular barber Vic Blends.

