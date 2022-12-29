 

Drake Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Kicked Her Out After Sex

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

After a TikTok user goes viral with a story about how the Canadian star allegedly slid into her DMs and flew her out, the rapper insists that he 'never met' the woman.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake has spoken up after a woman exposed her alleged ill-fated fling with the star. After the TikTok user went viral with a story about how the Toronto native allegedly flew her out to have sex with her only to kick her out afterwards, Drizzy has appeared to clap back.

The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker seemingly stepped forward with a flat-out denial to the woman's claims through his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 28. "Never met. Never spoke. Never flew," he wrote, before adding, "I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s**t is sad out here."

While Drake didn't give a context to his statement or mentioned a name, his post arrives after his fan, who goes by imbigjas on social media, posted a TikTok video in which she detailed her alleged encounter with him. The young woman said the 36-year-old slid into her DMs after seeing that she tagged him in a sexy photo on Instagram. "So, he had texted me in vanish mode," she said. According to the woman, Drake asked for her phone number and dropped the "heart eyes emoji."

"So, he had booked my flight for November 16. Mind y'all, we textin', talkin', all of that, November 13," she claimed. "He had sent a private [jet] out to get me. But before I got inside his house, they made me sign an NDA. So, I can't really say too much, but I looked at my NDA rules, so I know what I can and can't say."

After entering his house, she said she watched some Netflix movies with Drizzy and had a conversation with him. She claimed he kept rubbing her stomach and asking if she wanted kids, which then led to their sexual encounter. He allegedly refused to use protection, which she thought was weird, but she decided to "go with the flow."

Following their supposed sexual intercourse, she said they were "cuddling" and were about to watch another movie, but things went left when she pulled her phone out to record him. He allegedly "slapped" her phone out of her hand. The woman said she got "a little scared" because that slap was "aggressive."

Drake then reportedly had his security team escort her out of his home. Refusing to be called a liar, she claimed that she has posted a video that she recorded while in Drake's house on her Instagram page, but her account is currently set private.

