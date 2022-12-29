 

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi
Cover Images/Marty Hause
The pregnant 'Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce and Keep the Man You Want' writer, who already shares a child with ex Kool G Rap, announces her pregnancy via Instagram.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elisabeth Ovesen, is going to be a mom of two. The author revealed on Tuesday, December 27 that she is expecting her second child, her first baby with celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi.

The 44-year-old broke the news via Instagram. Sharing a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test, she began, "For some women, women like me, these two lines are scary. They conjure feelings of fear and anticipation, anxiety and confusion. Memories of past reproductive and pregnancy traumas rise to the surface."

"Frantic calls to the doctor, emergency appointments, blood work and ultrasounds - not just to check on the new life developing inside, but the scars, the tumors, the cysts," she added. "Appointments about life and death. Discussions about the dangers associated with pregnancy and birth at this age, with this trauma. Bed rest is certain and nothing else."

Karrine went on to thank her partner Kwame, "Thank you, @chefkwameonwuachi for the most exciting, most terrifying gift. I don't know what comes next, but I know I can't do it without you." She then concluded, "I hope everyone enjoys their NYE plans. I'll be in bed and off social for a bit … praying for a miracle."

The "Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce & Keep the Man You Want" writer herself is already a mom to an older child Naim Wilson. She shares Naim with her ex Kool G Rap.

