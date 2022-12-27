 

Jason Wahler's 1-Year-Old Son Wyatt Hospitalized on Christmas Due to Pneumonia

Jason's wife Ashley Wahler reveals on her Instagram account that their one-year-old son Wyatt has 'been on and off sick,' but the parents 'thought was a normal cold.'

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Wahler and Ashley Wahler's Christmas is not so merry. Ashley revealed on Instagram that they spent Christmas in the hospital as their one-year-old son Wyatt was taken to the hospital with pneumonia.

"Well not the Christmas we were expecting," "The Hills: New Beginnings" alum wrote to her followers on Monday, December 26. "for about a month these poor kiddos have been on and off sick and what I thought was a normal cold Wyatt turned for the worst Christmas morning with a high fever and very lethargic."

The hairstylist went on to share, "Turns out he has an pneumonia so we ended up spending the night at the children's hospital continuing to give him oxygen for his breathing." She later gushed over the young boy, saying, "This guy is a trooper!!!! He was so brave and the children's hospital was above and beyond even giving us our very own tree to decorate. Nothing could stop our joy even if it meant staying in the hospital for the night."

Thankfully, Wyatt is now back home following the health scare. The toddler is "on the med with lots of snuggles," according to Ashley. "Thank you everyone for your prayers and support," she concluded her post.

In her post, she shared a picture of Wyatt at the hospital. She also posted a sweet video of the boy dancing in his car seat to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

Jason and Ashley welcomed Wyatt in June 2021. The couple, who also shares daughter Delilah, tied the knot in October 2013.

Prior to this, the two stars shared that spending quarantining together had a big impact on their marriage. "We're really, really excited," Ashley told Page Six in May 2021 about welcoming their second child, noting that her pregnancy would play out on "The Hills: New Beginnings".

"This has been such a different experience than my last experience with [daughter] Delilah," the 32-year-old reality star continued. "It's been really amazing and I've had so much support. It'll be really cool to relive this experience again, watching the show."

