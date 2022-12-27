 

NBA YoungBoy Reveals a Fallout With Trippie Redd: We Never Had Problem, But He Doesn't Like Me

The Baton Rogue star, who has collaborated with the Ohio native on songs like 'Hate Me' and 'Murda', says that they are no longer friends though he tried to contact the 'Topanga' emcee.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has apparently lost a fellow hip-hop star friend. The 23-year-old revealed he and Trippie Redd have had a fallout, after collaborating on some songs together in the past.

The "Outside Today" hitmaker gave an update on his friendship with Trippie, which is now nonexistent, on his radio show on Amazon's Amp app. While talking to the listeners, he said, "I tried to contact bro. Well I did. N***a forgave me at a show and then I seen he had took another route. So now I don't f**k with that n***a."

A fan told YoungBoy that he recently saw Trippie at an event and mentioned him to Trippie, who laughed in response. "Yo Trippie, f**k with YoungBoy y'all need to get back on that music s**t, for real," the fan recalled saying.

In response to the fan's story, YoungBoy said, "That's how a lot of n***as be though, man." He went on insinuating that he never had an issue with Trippie, but it appears that his former collaborator doesn't "like him." He claimed, "N***a never in his life had a problem with me but it seems like nobody like me."

Trippie has not responded to YoungBoy's claims. The two rappers have collaborated on tracks like "Hate Me" and "Murda". Trippie even once compared YoungBoy to Tupac Shakur. "Believe or not, love me or hate me, YoungBoy is Tupac, man," he said on Instagram Live years ago.

Elsewhere during the radio show, YoungBoy listed his five favorite rappers. "My top five rappers I'll say Yeat, I'll say [Young] Thug, I'll say French Montana…Glizzy, I will say Shy Glizzy, yeah, the last one Soulja Slim," he shared.

The "Late To Da Party (F**K BET)" rhymer has had a chance to collaborate with all of his favorite artists, except for Soulja Slim who passed away in 2003.

