 

Larsa Pippen Faces Backlash for Showcasing Side Boob Amid Marcus Jordan Dating Rumors

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star is facing intense criticism after sharing sexy photos of her on her social media platform, with many saying that she's 'too old' to 'act like a girl.'

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen has landed in hot water for showing too much skin. The former wife of Scottie Pippen has been blasted by social media critics for showcasing her side boob on her social media account.

On Thursday, December 22, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star turned to her Instagram feed to share a photo of her posing behind the wheel of a luxury vehicle while wearing a barely-there backless mini dress that exposed her major side boob. She also had a pair of thigh-high black boots and a high ponytail. "In action," she simply captioned the sexy picture.

In the comments section, however, social media users criticized Larsa's behavior. "Her kids friends seein this too," one person wrote. Another slammed, "Too old act like a girl." Someone else quipped, "Why she still using Pippen last name but Smashing a Jordan?"

A few hours earlier, Larsa posted a photo of her striking a sexy pose while donning a string bikini. "Sunshine on my mind," the 48-year-old Bravo star wrote in the note accompanying the image. Still, the post was met with backlash.

"I believe age is a number but she needs to realize that she isn't 25. Also she is a mom to a teenage daughter and sons. I feel bad for her kids," one Internet user commented. Another accused her of using too much camera filter, "This is filtered to the absolute max. It's nothing like she actually looks like in real life. We all use some filters but this isn't even her skin anymore."

A different Instagram user wondered, "Is any of that natural? What a mess," while someone else suggested that Larsa underwent cosmetic surgery to shape her body. "50% plastic. Trying waaayyyy too hard. Put it away love," the said person wrote.

The backlash arrived amid rumors that Larsa is romancing Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. Though the reality star has denied the speculations multiple times, the so-called couple, who first sparked dating rumors in September, still caught sharing PDAs.

On December 12, Larsa enjoyed an intimate dinner date with the 31-year-old basketballer at Catch Steak in New York City. During the outing, she looked happy as she held her younger man's hand.

The outing came after Larsa told Andy Cohen in the December 12 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" that her relationship with Marcus is strictly platonic. "Larsa, your friendship [with Marcus] has generated so many questions. What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Andy asked her, to which she replied, "Um, I don't know," adding that she never talked about it with her former husband.

"Do you recognize why people are like, 'Oh my God, this is wild!'?" Andy continued. In response, Larsa said, "I mean, I guess, yeah…I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren't. Like, I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met [Marcus' parents] a few years ago."

Larsa then insisted, "Yeah, but we're friends! So it's like…," before Andy chimed in, "..with benefits?" The mother of four denied Andy's comment and stressed, "We're friends. I don't..[do that]."

