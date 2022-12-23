Megan Thee Stallion Threatens Legal Action Against Bloggers Amid Tory Lanez Trial, Akademiks Reacts

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The Hot Girl Meg is reportedly planning to attack independent blogs for posting mis- and disinformation while covering the felony assault trial over the July 2020 shooting incident.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion may need to prepare for more legal battles. If a new report is to be believed, the Hot Girl Meg and her lawyers are planning to take legal action against bloggers for posting in favor of Tory Lanez while covering their ongoing trial over the shooting incident. Now, DJ Akademiks has reacted to the news.

On Thursday, December 22, the media personality turned to his Twitter account to share his two cents on the issue. "NBC News wrote a article claiming Meg Thee stallion lawyers is about to attack independent media outlets for their coverage of the Tory Case lol..... that would be an awful idea…," he opined. "Especially if the verdict comes back.....," he added, before laughing off the idea as writing, "lololololololololol. who is advising meg?? LMAO."

As the assault trial comes to a close, Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, told NBC News that Meg's legal team is "exploring all legal options" to combat misinformation about the shooting case. He suggested that they may take some kind of action against bloggers who intentionally shared misinformation about the trial in order to paint Megan as the wrongdoer.

The outlet later mentioned content shared by Milagro Gramz, a blogger who has covered the case. Back in May, Milagro posted an LAPD report in which a doctor "confirmed" that Megan's foot injuries were "due to stepping on glass."

The post circulated on social media, fueling conspiracy theories that Megan had lied about being shot in the foot. However, the report was written before the doctor discovered bullet fragments in Megan's feet.

Milagro insisted she was not trying to "tear anyone down," and admitted her content wasn't always based on facts. "On my end, everything is not going to be something that was intended to be a factual statement," she said. "It might have a comedic effect."

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee has also been accused of providing biased coverage of the assault case as he implied that Megan's behavior was what led to the assault. "Megan was drunk as hell and super aggressive, and she's a big girl," he said on his show earlier this year. "I'm telling you right now, she has a problem. I'm telling you right now whatever happened with her and Tory, there's more to the story. I've seen her in action. I've seen her be aggressive."

Jason told NBC that his platform is "unbiased," and it was "unfair" to assume either party's guilty. "I've always struggled with the way she's been treated," he explained, "While I don't believe it's fair to say Tory's automatically guilty, I also don't believe it's fair to call a woman who says she was shot by a man a 'liar.' "

The assault trial is expected to conclude within the upcoming days as jury deliberations will resume Friday morning, December 23. Tory has pleaded not guilty to three charges including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He will face nearly 23 years in prison if convicted of the charges as well as subsequent deportation to Canada.

