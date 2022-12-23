 

Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko Cast in 'Paradox Effect'

The 'Bugsy' actor and the former James Bond girl are set to team up for a new action thriller about a dangerous kingpin who kidnaps children for ransom money.

AceShowbiz - Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko are tapped for "Paradox Effect". The pair are expected to take on the main roles in the action-thriller, which will be directed by Scott Weintrob.

The motion picture will go into production in Italy in January, and the script has been penned by Samuel Bartlett, Andrea Iervolino, and Ferdinando Dell'Omo, according to Deadline.

It tells the story of a dangerous kingpin, played by Keitel, who kidnaps the daughter of an innocent woman (Kurylenko). She joins forces with a corrupt Interpol agent, whose kid is also being held hostage, and they set about trying to raise funds illegally in order to get enough ransom money to save their children.

Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment's CEO, Iervolino, said, "It's thrilling in and of itself just to bring Harvey and Olga together and have them play off each other in this intense thriller that pulls no punches."

Richard Salvatore, Bret Saxon, Jeff Bowler and Danielle Maloni are production the film, and Luca Matrundola, David Ornston and Nate Adams are exec producing. Salvatore added, "As ILBE's newly tapped head of production, I am excited that this is our first film of our 2023 eight picture slate. Working with a legend like Harvey for a third time is amazing."

Keitel, 83, is best known for starring in a number of Martin Scorsese's movies, including 1976's "Taxi Driver" and 1973 film "Mean Streets". He has also appeared in several of Quentin Tarantino's biggest motion pictures such as 1992's "Reservoir Dogs" and 1994 classic "Pulp Fiction".

Kurylenko became a household name when she starred in 22nd James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, portraying Bond girl Camille Montes.

