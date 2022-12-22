Charlbi Dean Died After Getting Infected With Rare Bacteria

Instagram Celebrity

The medical examiner has confirmed that the 'Triangle of Sadness' actress passed away after her health quickly deteriorated as she was infected with a rare bacteria.

AceShowbiz - Charlbi Dean passed away from bacterial sepsis and "a complication from asplenia." The model-turned-actress died in New York City on August 29, aged 32, and her cause of death has now finally been confirmed.

She died of bacterial sepsis, which was a "complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)" due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso," a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE.

Dean - who had her spleen removed after she was involved in a car accident in 2009 - was infected with a rare bacteria known as Capnocytophaga, which can develop in the mouths of humans. People who have autoimmune problems and those without spleens are especially vulnerable to the infection.

However, as the autopsy has not yet been made public, it remains unclear what caused the infection.

Earlier this year, Alex Jacobs - Dean's brother - revealed that she began experiencing some minor symptoms, prompting her fiance, Luke Volker, to take her to take her to a hospital. He explained, "This happened literally within the span of a day, getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital."

Alex admitted that his family were baffled as to why her health deteriorated so rapidly. He said, "We still aren't entirely sure [what happened]. There's an autopsy being done which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard [that] there was a viral infection in her lungs."

Alex also acknowledged that his sister's death could've been linked to her car accident more than a decade ago. He reflected, "[The spleen is] involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do with what happened. Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."

