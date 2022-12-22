 

Charlbi Dean Died After Getting Infected With Rare Bacteria

Charlbi Dean Died After Getting Infected With Rare Bacteria
Instagram
Celebrity

The medical examiner has confirmed that the 'Triangle of Sadness' actress passed away after her health quickly deteriorated as she was infected with a rare bacteria.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charlbi Dean passed away from bacterial sepsis and "a complication from asplenia." The model-turned-actress died in New York City on August 29, aged 32, and her cause of death has now finally been confirmed.

She died of bacterial sepsis, which was a "complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen)" due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso," a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE.

Dean - who had her spleen removed after she was involved in a car accident in 2009 - was infected with a rare bacteria known as Capnocytophaga, which can develop in the mouths of humans. People who have autoimmune problems and those without spleens are especially vulnerable to the infection.

  Editors' Pick

However, as the autopsy has not yet been made public, it remains unclear what caused the infection.

Earlier this year, Alex Jacobs - Dean's brother - revealed that she began experiencing some minor symptoms, prompting her fiance, Luke Volker, to take her to take her to a hospital. He explained, "This happened literally within the span of a day, getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital."

Alex admitted that his family were baffled as to why her health deteriorated so rapidly. He said, "We still aren't entirely sure [what happened]. There's an autopsy being done which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard [that] there was a viral infection in her lungs."

Alex also acknowledged that his sister's death could've been linked to her car accident more than a decade ago. He reflected, "[The spleen is] involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do with what happened. Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Iron Maiden's Drummer Nicko McBrain Reveals Secret Battle With Laryngeal Cancer
Related Posts
Charlbi Dean Died at 32 Following Sudden Illness

Charlbi Dean Died at 32 Following Sudden Illness

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi