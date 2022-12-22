 

Richard E. Grant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Wife on Her Birthday

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor found an 'inexhaustible inspiration' in his spouse Joan Washington as she was battling lung cancer before her death.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Richard E. Grant describes his wife as an "inexhaustible inspiration" amid her health battle. A year after losing his wife Joan Washington in 2021 after she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, the 65-year-old actor paid tribute to her on what would have been her 65th birthday.

"Taken on her last ever birthday, 21st December - my beloved late wife Joan," he wrote while sharing a photo of Joan on Twitter. "Her bravery, fortitude, resistance and acceptance of her diagnosis, are an inexhaustible inspiration. I miss her more than is measurable."

Earlier this year, Richard admitted he felt like "an old turtle" without his shell after his wife's death, and he has struggled to get used to life without her. Sharing a video on him on a beach on vacation on Twitter, he wrote, "Beautiful as this beach is, I feel and look like an old turtle without my shell, trying to navigate the world on my own, having lost my loving 'compass' called Joan."

Richard also shared a video revealing some touching advice from Joan as he strolled along the beach on the Gold Coast in Australia and smiled. He said, "Feels like a whole new world. navigating solo after 38 years together. Joan so wisely asked me, 'Find a pocket full of happiness in each day.' Try my best."

Richard previously revealed that shortly before her death, Joan had encouraged him and their daughter Olivia to try to find moments of joy every day. During the pandemic, "The Rise of Skywalker" star explained, "Shortly before my wife died she challenged my daughter and I to try and be happy, everyday we have tried to find something to lift our spirits."

"At the end of an absolutely brutal year. I hope you can do the same, wherever you are, beat COVID and everything that has been thrown at us. Have a great Friday."

