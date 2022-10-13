 

Buckingham Palace Trespasser Granted Bail After Pleading Guilty to Repeated Break-In Attempts

Buckingham Palace Trespasser Granted Bail After Pleading Guilty to Repeated Break-In Attempts
Instagram
Celebrity

The man apprehended in the ground of Buckingham Palace has been released on bail after admitting to repeatedly attempting to break in to the royal palace.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - A man arrested in the grounds of Buckingham Palace twice in four days had attempted to break in a month before, a court has heard. Daniel Brydges was discovered by staff in the grounds of the royal residence in London on December 18 and 22 last year, but Westminster Magistrates' Court was told on Wednesday, October 12 he had also travelled from his Portsmouth home and tried to get into the palace on November 15 but was not charged.

The 33 year old pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing and damaging the barbed wire fence "belonging to the Queen's estate."

Police at Buckingham Palace were first informed there was an "unknown man on the estate" at 5.43 P.M. on December 18 and Brydges was found hiding in shrubbery on the West Terrace, though prosecutor Sudara Weerasena said it was "unknown how long he had been there before staff spotted him."

She added, "He had climbed over the Royal Mews fence, he then scaled another fence bordering the gardens. Whilst doing so, he caused criminal damage to the barbed wire fencing. He was then detained and arrested before being taken to the police station."

The man was interviewed on December 19 and claimed he was homeless and looking for somewhere to sleep, but did not know he was trespassing in the palace grounds.

However, three days later, he was spotted climbing over the main gate. The prosecutor said, "He stoops down behind a Land Rover and is seen looking around. He is then again challenged by a member of staff, before running off. He is then chased by palace officers and detained again."

  See also...

Brydges claimed he had returned to the palace to collect a bottle he had left the last time he was there, but he had also been identified trying to get into the residence grounds through a loading bay a month earlier.

Sudara said, "He was challenged by staff and told them he was homeless and had travelled here from Hampshire."

In addition, he had been identified as a "suspicious male" on the stairs of Thames House in Millbank on December 11, with the prosecutor saying he was "challenged by staff - he again told them he was homeless and looking for somewhere to stay."

Although he wasn't charged for the two earlier trespassing incidents, the prosecutor argued, "First and foremost, I draw attention to the fact his second offence was committed whilst on bail, and it is crucial to include each time he travels into London to trespass."

District Judge Annabelle Pilling released him on bail and ordered reports to be made ahead of a sentencing hearing. She told him, "You have now pleaded guilty to these three offences. They are serious - they are more serious in your case as you committed an offence whilst on bail."

"I need to know more about whether you will commit further offences in the future. I need to know whether you are someone who ignores rules by the police or the court. I'm granting you bail with the same conditions as before - you are not to enter a royal palace or residence."

You can share this post!

Tom Pelphrey Feels 'Very Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby Girl With Kaley Cuoco

Mandy Moore Cherishes 'All the Snuggles' With Son While 'Playing Waiting Game' for Second Child
Related Posts
'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Mayor of London Dismisses Calls for Queen Elizabeth Statue to Be Erected in Trafalgar Square

Mayor of London Dismisses Calls for Queen Elizabeth Statue to Be Erected in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Has Been Officially Revealed

Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Has Been Officially Revealed

Royal Family Reunion After Queen's Death Dubbed 'Sad, Emotional but Happy' Moment

Royal Family Reunion After Queen's Death Dubbed 'Sad, Emotional but Happy' Moment

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge