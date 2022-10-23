 

Drake and 21 Savage Debut 'Jimmy Cooks' Music Video, Announce New Joint Album 'Her Loss'

The track appears on the Canadian rapper's seventh studio album, 'Honestly, Nevermind', which was released on June 17 as a follow-up to his September 2021 album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

AceShowbiz - Drake and 21 Savage have given "Jimmy Cooks" a music video treatment. The two rappers released the visuals on Saturday, October 22, the same day 21 Savage celebrated his 30th birthday.

The clip, which is directed by Mahfuz Sultan, shows the four-time Grammy winner rapping his verses in a warehouse space with his collaborator. Throughout the visuals, various videos are projected onto the screen behind them.

Drake only delivers his bars short, while 21 Savage doesn't spits his lyrics at all. Toward the end of the footage, there's a message that reads, "HER LOSS, ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE, OCTOBER 28, 2022."

Fans have since gone wild upon learning of the news. One Twitter user in particular shared a photo of Drake and 21 Savage and captioned it, "It is getting crazy this week." Another penned, "Got damn, not #drake and #21savage dropping an album later this month real casual like. Know it's gonna do numbers." Someone else tweeted, "This will be the biggest #HipHop Album this YEAR."

"Jimmy Cooks" serves as one of the tracks off Drake's seventh studio album, "Honestly, Nevermind". 21 Savage is the only artist to be featured in the record, which was dropped on June 17 as a follow-up to Drake's September 2021 album "Certified Lover Boy".

Not everyone was feeling the new album though, with some people calling it "sucks." However, the "God's Plan" hitmaker wasn't unbothered by the criticism, saying, "It's all good if you don't get it yet. That's what we do. We wait for you to catch up... We're already here though, we caught up already. On to the next."

Drake later proved haters wrong as the album stole the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, The surprise release ruled the list after earning 204,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 23, according to Luminate. It marked the rap star's 11th No. 1 on the chart.

